Sunny Hostin accuses Republicans of 'packing the Supreme Court' to overturn Roe v. Wade

On Tuesday's "The View," co-host Sunny Hostin said that Republicans made a "mistake" in "packing the Supreme Court" in order to overturn Roe v. Wade and that it was not a "winning issue" for them in the upcoming midterm elections.

"I think the Republicans certainly made a mistake thinking that packing the Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade was a winning issue, I think that was a mass miscalculation," Hostin said. "It’s not a popular issue especially when it comes to female voters. Which is why they're running droves like in Kansas and they’re running to vote against Republicans."

Hostin said that Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker was running on abortion against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, "who is just so superior to him."

"Does he have any chance in your view, can Herschel Walker win with all of the lies and now this?" Hostin asked her co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

The hosts were discussing a report from the Daily Beast that said Walker urged his girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 after becoming pregnant. Walker denied the reporting during an interview on Fox News' "Hannity" Monday evening.

WALKER AND WARNOCK DISAGREE ON WHETHER THE ATLANTA BRAVES SHOULD CHANGE THEIR NAME

Farah Griffin said it was up to Georgia voters. A Fox News poll from the end of September showed Warnock ahead of Walker by five points.

"We got to hold ourselves to higher standards. Don't hide behind that. Don’t you say you have certain morals and believe in a certain thing and then do the exact opposite. Like if you, If you thought it was right for this woman to get an abortion then your position is for abortion, Herschel Walker, like that’s plain and simple. I personally am pro-life. But I’m willing to have conversations about there should be some access and there should be some limits on abortions. To run this hard line stance of no access, no one should have it, he calls it murder then paying for a woman to get it, it just wreaks of hypocrisy," Farah Griffin said.

Hostin turned to co-host Ana Navarro and asked if Walker was a "viable" candidate to win

"I'm shocked by it, but the polls are actually pretty close," Navarro said, adding that Walker was a Trump candidate.

HERSCHEL WALKER, SEN. RAPHAEL WARNOCK SQUABBLE OVER DEBATES IN GEORGIA SENATE RACE

"The polls are incredibly close, so I think what we learned with Trump is that there are people who will vote for the party over sanity, over country, over morals, over values, over religion, over truth, over rational," Navarro said.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Walker said he plans to establish "trust" between the police and the citizen in response to a question about lowering crime rates in Georgia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The guy I'm running against, he's demonized police officers by calling them names...The police don't trust him," he said of Warnock.