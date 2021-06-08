Struggles continues for CNN as ‘New Day’ fails to draw 500K viewers for sixth straight week

CNN’s recently revamped morning show "New Day" continues to embarrass the struggling liberal network and has now failed to draw 500,000 viewers for six consecutive weeks while setting a yearly low among viewers in a key age demographic.

"New Day" averaged only 470,000 viewers from May 31 through June 4, which was actually a slight improvement from the yearly low of 460,000 it averaged the week prior. But both numbers are remarkably low for a major network’s flagship morning program, as "Fox & Friends" averaged 1.14 million viewers and MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" averaged 891,000 last week.

"New Day" finished the week as the No. 42 program in cable news, behind a variety of programs with less desirable timeslots.

CNN president Jeff Zucker has a reputation as a morning TV guru because of a successful run overseeing NBC’s "Today" show earlier in his career, but his strategy hasn’t worked for CNN’s "New Day." In April, Zucker replaced Alisyn Camerota with outspoken anchor Brianna Keilar to co-host the show alongside John Berman, but the shakeup hasn’t helped attract viewers.

Last week, "New Day" averaged only 98,000 viewers among the key demographic of adults age 25-54 that is crucial for advertisers. "Fox & Friends" averaged 234,000 demo viewers, while "Morning Joe" attracted 118,000. To put things in perspective, there are multiple college football stadiums that can comfortably hold all the people among the key demo who tuned in to "New Day" last week.

The low turnout marked the first time the struggling morning show failed to attract 100,000 viewers in the all-important demo. CNN has now gone through multiple attempts to fix "New Day" since it launched, but little has helped the liberal morning show in the ratings department.

"New Day" has run through Camerota, Kate Bolduan, Chris Cuomo and Michaela Pereira as "New Day" co-hosts since it launched in 2013, before landing on current co-hosts Berman and Keilar.