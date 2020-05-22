Storytime with Dana's summer reading recommendations

Ed. note: The below titles are organized by age group and subdivided by author

For Grade School readers

K.A. Applegate

"The One and Only Ivan," "Crenshaw"

Jonathan Auxier

"Peter Nimble and His Fantastic Eyes," "The Night Gardener"

Natalie Babbitt

"Tuck Everlasting"

Blue Balliett

"Chasing Vermeer"

E.D. Baker

"The Wide-Awake Princess" Series

Lynne Reid Banks

The "Indian in the Cupboard" series

J.M. Barrie

"Peter Pan"

Annie Barrows

The "Ivy & Bean" series

Robert Beatty

"Willa of the Wood"

Jeanne Birdsall

"The Penderwicks" series

Judy Blume

"Fudge" series, "Freckle Juice", "Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret"

Enid Blyton

The "Famous Five" series

Carol Ryrie Brink

"Caddie Woodlawn"

Pseudonymous Bosch

The "Secret" series

Frances Hodgson Burnett

"The Secret Garden", "A Little Princess"

Patrick Carman

"Floors"

Lewis Carroll

"Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland", "Through the Looking Glass"

Soman Chainani

"School for Good and Evil" series

Beverly Cleary

"Ramona Quimby" series, "Henry Huggins" series, "Ralph S. Mouse" series, "Leave It To Beaver"

Chris Colfer

Land of Stories series

Bruce Coville

Magic Shop Series, "Into the Land of the Unicorns"

Sharon Creech

"Moo"

Christopher Paul Curtis

"Bud, Not Buddy"

Roald Dahl

"The BFG," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "James and the Giant Peach," "Matilda," "George’s Marvelous Medicine," "The Witches," "Esio Trot, "Danny, the Champion of the World," "Fantastic Mr. Fox," "The Minpins"

Jacqueline Davies

"The Lemonade War" series

Gitty Daneshvari

"School of Fear" series

Terry Deary

The "Horrible Histories" Collection

Daniel Defoe

"Robinson Crusoe

Kate DiCamillo

"Mercy Watson" series, "Because of Winn Dixie," "The Tale of Despereaux, "Flora & Ulysses," "The Magician’s Elephant,"

Franklin Dixon

"The Hardy Boys" series

Michael Ende

"The Neverending Story"

Eleanor Estes

"Ginger Pye"

Walter Farley

"The Black Stallion"

John D. Fitzgerald

"Great Brain" series

John Flanagan

Ranger’s Apprentice series, Brotherband series

Candace Fleming

"The Fabled Fourth Graders of Aesop Elementary School,"

Cornelia Funke

"Inkheart" series

Neil Gaiman

"Fortunately, the Milk", "The Graveyard Book"

Jean Craighead George

"My Side of the Mountain"

Jessica Day George

"Dragon Slippers" series, "Tuesdays at the Castle" series

Fred Gipson

"Old Yeller"

Chris Grabenstein

"Mr. Lemoncello" series

Kenneth Grahame

"The Wind in the Willows"

Dan Gutman

"The Million Dollar Putt"

Nathan Hale

Hazardous Tales series

Shannon Hale

"Rapunzel’s Revenge," "Calamity Jack"

Jessica Harper

"Uh-Oh Cleo" series

James Howe

"Bunnicula" series

William Joyce

--Guardians of Childhood series

Norton Juster

"The Phantom Tollbooth"

Carolyn Keene

"Nancy Drew" series

Jacqueline Kelly

"Calpurnia" series

Clive King

"Stig of the Dump"

Rudyard Kipling

"The Jungle Book"

E.L. Konigsburg

"From the Mixed Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler"

Madeleine L’Engle

"Wrinkle in Time" series: A Wrinkle in Time; A Wind in the Door; A Swiftly Tilting Planet; Many Waters; An Acceptable Time

Gail Carson Levine

"Ella Enchanted"

Astrid Lindgren

"Pippi Longstocking" series

Natasha Lowe

"Poppy Pendle" series

Betty MacDonald

"Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle" books

Patricia MacLachlan

"Sarah, Plain and Tall"

J.P. Martin

"Uncle" series

Wendy Mass

"The Candymakers"

Andrew Matthews

"Children’s Shakespeare" series

Megan McDonald

"Judy Moody"

Shannon Messenger

"Keeper of the Lost Cities"

A.A. Milne

"Winnie the Pooh," "The House at Pooh Corner," "When We Were Very Young," "Now We Are Six"

L.M. Montgomery

"Anne of Green Gables" series

"Emily of New Moon" series

Vita Murrow

"Power to the Princess"

Phyllis Reynolds Naylor

"Shiloh"

Edith Nesbit

"Five Children and It," The Railway Children," "The Book of Dragons," "The Story of the Treasure Seekers," "The Enchanted Castle," "The Phoenix and the Carpet"

Gary Northfield

Julius Zebra series

Mary Norton

"The Borrowers" series

Robert C. O’Brien

"Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH"

Barbara O’Connor

"The Fantastic Secret of Owen Jester"

Scott O’Dell

"Island of the Blue Dolphins"

R.J. Palacio

"Wonder"

Katherine Paterson

"Bridge to Terabithia"

Gary Paulsen

"Lawn Boy"

Robert Newton Peck

"Soup" series

Sara Pennypacker

"Clementine" series

Beatrix Potter

"Peter Rabbit"

Philip Pullman

His Dark Materials series

Ellen Raskin

"The Westing Game"

Wilson Rawls

"Summer of the Monkeys", "Where the Red Fern Grows"

Rick Riordan

"Percy Jackson" series, "Heroes of Olympus" series, "39 Clues" series, "The Kane Chronicles" series, "Magnus Chase" series

Thomas Rockwell

"How to Eat Fried Worms"

J.K. Rowling

"Harry Potter" series, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

Louis Sachar

"Fuzzy Mud," "Holes," "Wayside School" series

Antoine de Saint Exupery

"The Little Prince"

Liesl Shurtliff

The "Fairly True Tales" series

Robert Kimmel Smith

"Chocolate Fever, "Bobby Baseball"

Alexander McCall Smith

"Akimbo" series

Lemony Snicket

"A Series of Unfortunate Events"

Trenton Lee Stewart

"The Mysterious Benedict Society" series

Tui T. Sutherland

"The Menagerie" series, "Wings of Fire"

Jonathan Swift

"Gulliver’s Travels"

Lauren Tarshis

"I Survived" series

J.R.R. Tolkien

"The Hobbit"

Rachel Vail

"Justin Case" series

"Judith Viorst"

"Lulu" series, "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day"

Gertrude Chandler Warner

"The Boxcar Children" series

Sarah Weeks

"Oggie Cooder"

Elissa Brent Weissman

"Nerd Camp"

Jerry West

The "Happy Hollister" series

Kate Douglas Wiggin

"Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm"

E.B. White

"Charlotte’s Web," "The Trumpeter Swan," "Stuart Little"

T. H. White

"The Once and Future King"

Laura Ingalls Wilder

"Little House" series

Deborah Wiles

"The Aurora County All-Stars"

Margery Williams

"The Velveteen Rabbit"

N.D. Wilson

The "Hundred Cupboards" series, "Leepike Ridge"

Henry Winterfeld

"Detectives in Togas," "Mystery of the Roman Ransom"

For Middle School/Young Adult Readers

Douglas Adams

"A Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy"

Mitch Albom

"Tuesdays With Morrie"

Bess Streeter Aldrich

"A Lantern in Her Hand"

Louisa May Alcott

"Little Women," "Good Wives," "Little Men," "Jo’s Boys"

Jane Austen

"Pride and Prejudice," "Sense and Sensibility"

Frank Baum

"The Wizard of Oz"

Leigh Bardugo

"Shadow and Bone" series, the "Six of Crows" duology

Tom Bodett

"Williwaw!"

John Boyne

"The Boy in the Striped Pajamas"

Charlotte Bronte

"Jane Eyre"

Emily Bronte

"Wuthering Heights"

Edgar Rice Burroughs

"Tarzan of the Apes"

Rob Buyea

"Terupt" series

Bruce Cameron

"A Dog’s Purpose," "A Dog’s Journey, "A Dog’s Way Home"

Orson Scott Card

"Ender’s Game"

Andrew Clements

"Frindle," "The Map Trap," "About Average," "Troublemaker," "Extra Credit," "Lost and Found, "No Talking," "Lunch Money, "The Report Card"

Suzanne Collins

"The Hunger Games" series

James Fenimore Cooper

"The Leatherstocking Tales"

James Dashner

"Maze Runner" series

Charles Dickens

"A Christmas Carol, "A Tale of Two Cities," "Oliver Twist," "David Copperfield," "Nicholas Nickleby"

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes," "The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes," "The Return of Sherlock Holmes," "His Last Bow," "The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes"

Alexandre Dumas

"The Count of Monte Cristo," The Three Musketeers," "Man in the Iron Mask"

William Faulkner

"The Sound and the Fury"

Anne Frank

"The Diary of a Young Girl"

Frank B. Gilbreth, Jr.

"Cheaper By the Dozen"

William Golding

"Lord of the Flies"

William Goldman

"The Princess Bride"

Michael Grant

The "Gone" series

Mark Haddon

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime"

Nathaniel Hawthorne

"Young Goodman Brown"

Washington Irving

"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"

Shirley Jackson

"We Have Always Lived in the Castle"

Henry James

"The Turn of the Screw"

Harold Keith

"Rifles for Watie"

John Knowles

"A Separate Peace"

Gordon Korman

"Ungifted," "Restart, "The Unteachables"

Harper Lee

"To Kill a Mockingbird," "Go Set a Watchman"

C.S. Lewis

The "Chronicles of Narnia" series

Esther Hautzig

"The Endless Steppe"

Victor Hugo

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame"

Rudyard Kipling

"Kim," "Captains Courageous"

Jack London

"Call of the Wild," "White Fang," "The Sea Wolf, "To Build a Fire"

Lois Lowry

"The Giver" series, "Number the Stars"

Marie Lu

The "Legend" series

Johnston McCulley

"The Mark of Zorro"

Kass Morgan

"The 100" series

Baroness Orczy

"The Scarlet Pimpernel"

Gary Paulsen

The "Brian’s Saga" series: "Hatchet" "The River," "Brian’s Winter," "Brian’s Return," "Brian’s Hunt"

Jeff Probst

The "Stranded" series

Ransom Riggs

The "Miss Peregrine" series

Veronica Roth

The "Divergent" series: "Divergent," "Insurgent," "Allegiant," "We Can Be Mended"

J.D. Salinger

"Catcher in the Rye"

Brandon Sanderson

"Elantris, the "Mistborn" series,the Wax and Wayne series: "The Alloy of Law;" "The Shadows of Self;" "The Bands of Mourning"

Jack Schaefer

"Shane"

Gary D. Schmidt

"The Wednesday Wars"

William Shakespeare

"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare"

Alexander McCall Smith

"The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency"

Roland Smith

The "Peak" series

John Steinbeck

"The Pearl, "Of Mice and Men," "The Grapes of Wrath"

Robert Louis Stevenson

"Treasure Island"

J.R.R. Tolkien

The "Lord of the Rings" trilogy

Mark Twain

"The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, "A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court, "The Prince and the Pauper, "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County, "The Gilded Age, "Life on the Mississippi"

Jules Verne

"Around the World in 80 Days," "A Journey to the Center of the Earth"

Lew Wallace

"Ben-Hur"

Thornton Wilder

"Our Town," "The Bridge of San Luis Rey"

Markus Zusak

"The Book Thief"