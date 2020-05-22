Storytime with Dana's summer reading recommendations
Ed. note: The below titles are organized by age group and subdivided by author
For Grade School readers
K.A. Applegate
"The One and Only Ivan," "Crenshaw"
Jonathan Auxier
"Peter Nimble and His Fantastic Eyes," "The Night Gardener"
Natalie Babbitt
"Tuck Everlasting"
Blue Balliett
"Chasing Vermeer"
E.D. Baker
"The Wide-Awake Princess" Series
Lynne Reid Banks
The "Indian in the Cupboard" series
J.M. Barrie
"Peter Pan"
Annie Barrows
The "Ivy & Bean" series
Robert Beatty
"Willa of the Wood"
Jeanne Birdsall
"The Penderwicks" series
Judy Blume
"Fudge" series, "Freckle Juice", "Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret"
Enid Blyton
The "Famous Five" series
Carol Ryrie Brink
"Caddie Woodlawn"
Pseudonymous Bosch
The "Secret" series
Frances Hodgson Burnett
"The Secret Garden", "A Little Princess"
Patrick Carman
"Floors"
Lewis Carroll
"Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland", "Through the Looking Glass"
Soman Chainani
"School for Good and Evil" series
Beverly Cleary
"Ramona Quimby" series, "Henry Huggins" series, "Ralph S. Mouse" series, "Leave It To Beaver"
Chris Colfer
Land of Stories series
Bruce Coville
Magic Shop Series, "Into the Land of the Unicorns"
Sharon Creech
"Moo"
Christopher Paul Curtis
"Bud, Not Buddy"
Roald Dahl
"The BFG," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "James and the Giant Peach," "Matilda," "George’s Marvelous Medicine," "The Witches," "Esio Trot, "Danny, the Champion of the World," "Fantastic Mr. Fox," "The Minpins"
Jacqueline Davies
"The Lemonade War" series
Gitty Daneshvari
"School of Fear" series
Terry Deary
The "Horrible Histories" Collection
Daniel Defoe
"Robinson Crusoe
Kate DiCamillo
"Mercy Watson" series, "Because of Winn Dixie," "The Tale of Despereaux, "Flora & Ulysses," "The Magician’s Elephant,"
Franklin Dixon
"The Hardy Boys" series
Michael Ende
"The Neverending Story"
Eleanor Estes
"Ginger Pye"
Walter Farley
"The Black Stallion"
John D. Fitzgerald
"Great Brain" series
John Flanagan
Ranger’s Apprentice series, Brotherband series
Candace Fleming
"The Fabled Fourth Graders of Aesop Elementary School,"
Cornelia Funke
"Inkheart" series
Neil Gaiman
"Fortunately, the Milk", "The Graveyard Book"
Jean Craighead George
"My Side of the Mountain"
Jessica Day George
"Dragon Slippers" series, "Tuesdays at the Castle" series
Fred Gipson
"Old Yeller"
Chris Grabenstein
"Mr. Lemoncello" series
Kenneth Grahame
"The Wind in the Willows"
Dan Gutman
"The Million Dollar Putt"
Nathan Hale
Hazardous Tales series
Shannon Hale
"Rapunzel’s Revenge," "Calamity Jack"
Jessica Harper
"Uh-Oh Cleo" series
James Howe
"Bunnicula" series
William Joyce
--Guardians of Childhood series
Norton Juster
"The Phantom Tollbooth"
Carolyn Keene
"Nancy Drew" series
Jacqueline Kelly
"Calpurnia" series
Clive King
"Stig of the Dump"
Rudyard Kipling
"The Jungle Book"
E.L. Konigsburg
"From the Mixed Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler"
Madeleine L’Engle
"Wrinkle in Time" series: A Wrinkle in Time; A Wind in the Door; A Swiftly Tilting Planet; Many Waters; An Acceptable Time
Gail Carson Levine
"Ella Enchanted"
Astrid Lindgren
"Pippi Longstocking" series
Natasha Lowe
"Poppy Pendle" series
Betty MacDonald
"Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle" books
Patricia MacLachlan
"Sarah, Plain and Tall"
J.P. Martin
"Uncle" series
Wendy Mass
"The Candymakers"
Andrew Matthews
"Children’s Shakespeare" series
Megan McDonald
"Judy Moody"
Shannon Messenger
"Keeper of the Lost Cities"
A.A. Milne
"Winnie the Pooh," "The House at Pooh Corner," "When We Were Very Young," "Now We Are Six"
L.M. Montgomery
"Anne of Green Gables" series
"Emily of New Moon" series
Vita Murrow
"Power to the Princess"
Phyllis Reynolds Naylor
"Shiloh"
Edith Nesbit
"Five Children and It," The Railway Children," "The Book of Dragons," "The Story of the Treasure Seekers," "The Enchanted Castle," "The Phoenix and the Carpet"
Gary Northfield
Julius Zebra series
Mary Norton
"The Borrowers" series
Robert C. O’Brien
"Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH"
Barbara O’Connor
"The Fantastic Secret of Owen Jester"
Scott O’Dell
"Island of the Blue Dolphins"
R.J. Palacio
"Wonder"
Katherine Paterson
"Bridge to Terabithia"
Gary Paulsen
"Lawn Boy"
Robert Newton Peck
"Soup" series
Sara Pennypacker
"Clementine" series
Beatrix Potter
"Peter Rabbit"
Philip Pullman
His Dark Materials series
Ellen Raskin
"The Westing Game"
Wilson Rawls
"Summer of the Monkeys", "Where the Red Fern Grows"
Rick Riordan
"Percy Jackson" series, "Heroes of Olympus" series, "39 Clues" series, "The Kane Chronicles" series, "Magnus Chase" series
Thomas Rockwell
"How to Eat Fried Worms"
J.K. Rowling
"Harry Potter" series, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"
Louis Sachar
"Fuzzy Mud," "Holes," "Wayside School" series
Antoine de Saint Exupery
"The Little Prince"
Liesl Shurtliff
The "Fairly True Tales" series
Robert Kimmel Smith
"Chocolate Fever, "Bobby Baseball"
Alexander McCall Smith
"Akimbo" series
Lemony Snicket
"A Series of Unfortunate Events"
Trenton Lee Stewart
"The Mysterious Benedict Society" series
Tui T. Sutherland
"The Menagerie" series, "Wings of Fire"
Jonathan Swift
"Gulliver’s Travels"
Lauren Tarshis
"I Survived" series
J.R.R. Tolkien
"The Hobbit"
Rachel Vail
"Justin Case" series
"Judith Viorst"
"Lulu" series, "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day"
Gertrude Chandler Warner
"The Boxcar Children" series
Sarah Weeks
"Oggie Cooder"
Elissa Brent Weissman
"Nerd Camp"
Jerry West
The "Happy Hollister" series
Kate Douglas Wiggin
"Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm"
E.B. White
"Charlotte’s Web," "The Trumpeter Swan," "Stuart Little"
T. H. White
"The Once and Future King"
Laura Ingalls Wilder
"Little House" series
Deborah Wiles
"The Aurora County All-Stars"
Margery Williams
"The Velveteen Rabbit"
N.D. Wilson
The "Hundred Cupboards" series, "Leepike Ridge"
Henry Winterfeld
"Detectives in Togas," "Mystery of the Roman Ransom"
For Middle School/Young Adult Readers
Douglas Adams
"A Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy"
Mitch Albom
"Tuesdays With Morrie"
Bess Streeter Aldrich
"A Lantern in Her Hand"
Louisa May Alcott
"Little Women," "Good Wives," "Little Men," "Jo’s Boys"
Jane Austen
"Pride and Prejudice," "Sense and Sensibility"
Frank Baum
"The Wizard of Oz"
Leigh Bardugo
"Shadow and Bone" series, the "Six of Crows" duology
Tom Bodett
"Williwaw!"
John Boyne
"The Boy in the Striped Pajamas"
Charlotte Bronte
"Jane Eyre"
Emily Bronte
"Wuthering Heights"
Edgar Rice Burroughs
"Tarzan of the Apes"
Rob Buyea
"Terupt" series
Bruce Cameron
"A Dog’s Purpose," "A Dog’s Journey, "A Dog’s Way Home"
Orson Scott Card
"Ender’s Game"
Andrew Clements
"Frindle," "The Map Trap," "About Average," "Troublemaker," "Extra Credit," "Lost and Found, "No Talking," "Lunch Money, "The Report Card"
Suzanne Collins
"The Hunger Games" series
James Fenimore Cooper
"The Leatherstocking Tales"
James Dashner
"Maze Runner" series
Charles Dickens
"A Christmas Carol, "A Tale of Two Cities," "Oliver Twist," "David Copperfield," "Nicholas Nickleby"
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
"The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes," "The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes," "The Return of Sherlock Holmes," "His Last Bow," "The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes"
Alexandre Dumas
"The Count of Monte Cristo," The Three Musketeers," "Man in the Iron Mask"
William Faulkner
"The Sound and the Fury"
Anne Frank
"The Diary of a Young Girl"
Frank B. Gilbreth, Jr.
"Cheaper By the Dozen"
William Golding
"Lord of the Flies"
William Goldman
"The Princess Bride"
Michael Grant
The "Gone" series
Mark Haddon
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime"
Nathaniel Hawthorne
"Young Goodman Brown"
Washington Irving
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
Shirley Jackson
"We Have Always Lived in the Castle"
Henry James
"The Turn of the Screw"
Harold Keith
"Rifles for Watie"
John Knowles
"A Separate Peace"
Gordon Korman
"Ungifted," "Restart, "The Unteachables"
Harper Lee
"To Kill a Mockingbird," "Go Set a Watchman"
C.S. Lewis
The "Chronicles of Narnia" series
Esther Hautzig
"The Endless Steppe"
Victor Hugo
"The Hunchback of Notre Dame"
Rudyard Kipling
"Kim," "Captains Courageous"
Jack London
"Call of the Wild," "White Fang," "The Sea Wolf, "To Build a Fire"
Lois Lowry
"The Giver" series, "Number the Stars"
Marie Lu
The "Legend" series
Johnston McCulley
"The Mark of Zorro"
Kass Morgan
"The 100" series
Baroness Orczy
"The Scarlet Pimpernel"
Gary Paulsen
The "Brian’s Saga" series: "Hatchet" "The River," "Brian’s Winter," "Brian’s Return," "Brian’s Hunt"
Jeff Probst
The "Stranded" series
Ransom Riggs
The "Miss Peregrine" series
Veronica Roth
The "Divergent" series: "Divergent," "Insurgent," "Allegiant," "We Can Be Mended"
J.D. Salinger
"Catcher in the Rye"
Brandon Sanderson
"Elantris, the "Mistborn" series,the Wax and Wayne series: "The Alloy of Law;" "The Shadows of Self;" "The Bands of Mourning"
Jack Schaefer
"Shane"
Gary D. Schmidt
"The Wednesday Wars"
William Shakespeare
"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare"
Alexander McCall Smith
"The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency"
Roland Smith
The "Peak" series
John Steinbeck
"The Pearl, "Of Mice and Men," "The Grapes of Wrath"
Robert Louis Stevenson
"Treasure Island"
J.R.R. Tolkien
The "Lord of the Rings" trilogy
Mark Twain
"The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, "A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court, "The Prince and the Pauper, "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County, "The Gilded Age, "Life on the Mississippi"
Jules Verne
"Around the World in 80 Days," "A Journey to the Center of the Earth"
Lew Wallace
"Ben-Hur"
Thornton Wilder
"Our Town," "The Bridge of San Luis Rey"
Markus Zusak
"The Book Thief"