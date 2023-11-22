Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Stephen A. Smith explodes on podcast caller discussing Pixar's 'Cars': You're a grown-a** man

The ESPN personality took the call on his podcast 'The Stephen A. Smith Show'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
A call to sports personality Stephen A. Smith’s podcast took a surprising turn when he was asked to compare sports legends with a Pixar character.

Smith hosted "The Stephen A. Smith Show" on Tuesday when a caller known as "Danny from Wisconsin" rang in with a question that referenced "Cars" character Lightning McQueen.

"When you think about the GOAT of sports you think of [Michael Jordan] with six, [Tom] Brady with seven rings, where do you rank a guy like Lightning McQueen who has seven Piston Cups?" Danny asked.

Stephen A. Smith and "Cars" character Lightning McQueen

Stephen A. Smith trashed a called on his podcast who asked him a question about the Pixar movie "Cars." (Getty Images)

After a moment, Smith responded, "I would tell you he wouldn’t be the GOAT. How are you gonna be the GOAT? Because you’re talking about the movie ‘Cars,' right? You’re talking about the movie ‘Cars,’ right? I mean, when you talk about Strip ‘The King’ Weathers and, and, and Lightning McQueen, they’re both tied with seven Piston Cups… You got somebody that’s tied with you? You got somebody that’s tied with you. Sorry, that ain’t gonna work." 

ESPN'S STEPHEN A. SMITH CALLS TITAN EXPEDITION 'UNNECESSARY,' ASKS WHEN PEOPLE WILL 'GET OVER THE TITANIC?'

"I know you tried to catch me with that. You didn’t think I knew that about that," he also commented.

After talking about the animated characters for a little longer, Smith ended the discussion by saying, "I am not about to sit here and argue with a grown-a-- man about the movie ‘Cars.'"

Smith then detoured into asking Danny’s opinion on the "Fast & Furious" franchise. 

"My point is if you’re going to argue with me about something, how about it not be an animated movie like ‘Cars’? How about it be something like ‘Fast & Furious’? I would have appreciated the question better," Smith said.

Stephen A. Smith in Miami

Commentator Stephen A. Smith frequently appears as an analyst on ESPN. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

ESPN'S STEPHEN A. SMITH BURNS PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE AFTER SPOTIFY EXIT

"Stephen A., ‘Cars’ is as real to little kids as… " Danny began.

"You’re not a little kid! You’re 21!" Smith exclaimed. "You would have a point if you’re 7 years old and calling me, you’re 21 years old! What are you doing, wearing a diaper? Goodbye, man."

Smith's podcast sometimes veers off into topics other than sports. In August, he talked about a Taylor Swift concert that he attended, praising the pop star’s performance.

Stephen A. Smith at Crypto Arena

Stephen A. Smith has discussed other pop culture topics on his podcast "The Stephen A. Smith Show." (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

"That’s the best concert I’ve ever been to in my life. Excuse my language, but that s--- was off the chain. Taylor Swift brought the damn house down. I was jamming to Taylor Swift. She was sensational," Smith said.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.