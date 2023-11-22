Stephen A. Smith explodes on podcast caller discussing Pixar's 'Cars': You're a grown-a** man

A call to sports personality Stephen A. Smith’s podcast took a surprising turn when he was asked to compare sports legends with a Pixar character.

Smith hosted "The Stephen A. Smith Show" on Tuesday when a caller known as "Danny from Wisconsin" rang in with a question that referenced "Cars" character Lightning McQueen.

"When you think about the GOAT of sports you think of [Michael Jordan] with six, [Tom] Brady with seven rings, where do you rank a guy like Lightning McQueen who has seven Piston Cups?" Danny asked.

After a moment, Smith responded, "I would tell you he wouldn’t be the GOAT. How are you gonna be the GOAT? Because you’re talking about the movie ‘Cars,' right? You’re talking about the movie ‘Cars,’ right? I mean, when you talk about Strip ‘The King’ Weathers and, and, and Lightning McQueen, they’re both tied with seven Piston Cups… You got somebody that’s tied with you? You got somebody that’s tied with you. Sorry, that ain’t gonna work."

"I know you tried to catch me with that. You didn’t think I knew that about that," he also commented.

After talking about the animated characters for a little longer, Smith ended the discussion by saying, "I am not about to sit here and argue with a grown-a-- man about the movie ‘Cars.'"

Smith then detoured into asking Danny’s opinion on the "Fast & Furious" franchise.

"My point is if you’re going to argue with me about something, how about it not be an animated movie like ‘Cars’? How about it be something like ‘Fast & Furious’? I would have appreciated the question better," Smith said.

"Stephen A., ‘Cars’ is as real to little kids as… " Danny began.

"You’re not a little kid! You’re 21!" Smith exclaimed. "You would have a point if you’re 7 years old and calling me, you’re 21 years old! What are you doing, wearing a diaper? Goodbye, man."

Smith's podcast sometimes veers off into topics other than sports. In August, he talked about a Taylor Swift concert that he attended, praising the pop star’s performance.

"That’s the best concert I’ve ever been to in my life. Excuse my language, but that s--- was off the chain. Taylor Swift brought the damn house down. I was jamming to Taylor Swift. She was sensational," Smith said.