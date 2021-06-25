Stephen Miller: Biden and Harris trying and succeeding in destroying the border

Former senior adviser to President Trump, Stephen Miller, reacted to Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to the southern border and reports that some migrant children are being put on suicide watch on "Fox News Primetime."

STEPHEN MILLER: The Trump Administration solved the unaccompanied minor crisis in a sustainable way through humane repatriation to alien's home countries. That single act ended most child trafficking on our border. The new administration made a conscious decision over the objections of career officials, some of whom they've since terminated. They made a conscious, deliberate decision to end the repatriation policy, and instead they have long-term housing followed by release to unknown sponsors in many cases inside the United States. That means it is open season on children in Latin America because smugglers, coyotes, and traffickers can advertise you will successfully gain entry into the United States, and desperate people make desperate decisions. I want to be very clear about something. This is not a case of Harris and Biden trying but failing to secure the border. This is the case of Biden and Harris trying and succeeding in destroying the border. Only if you understand that can you understand everything else that is going on.

…



[Kamala Harris] didn't say we, the United States of America are not going to tolerate illegal entry into our country. If you try to come in illegally, you will be repatriated and returned to your home country. She didn't say that because they are zealots, their policies are extreme. Therefore, everything and everyone else are collateral damage. They didn't care is the answer because it's cruel and heartless but they don't care.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW