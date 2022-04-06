Democrats only have fear to sell in midterms: Former Trump adviser

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump White House senior official Stephen Miller blasted the Democratic Party for a year of failures Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

STEPHEN MILLER: It's going to get as ugly as you can imagine, and even more so, because you're witnessing a party, the Democrats, that are having a nervous breakdown — a meltdown. You saw that with that crazy quote from the head of the Democratic National Committee. The guy that's supposed to be electing candidates is completely having a breakdown on TV, and why? Because they had a year runway to implement all of their policies on the border, on crime, on national security, on the strength of the U.S. dollar, on COVID, on everything — and all across the board, the results have been catastrophic. We wake up every morning in a country where people are afraid to leave their homes in our major cities, where our border is such a complete and total inferno of illegal immigration, you can't compare it to anything in history.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: