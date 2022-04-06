Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Democrats only have fear to sell in midterms: Former Trump adviser

He calls their attempts at policy change 'catastrophic'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Democrats have had a 'catastrophic' year: Stephen Miller Video

Democrats have had a 'catastrophic' year: Stephen Miller

Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller breaks down the results of Democrats' policies on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump White House senior official Stephen Miller blasted the Democratic Party for a year of failures Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

STEPHEN MILLER: It's going to get as ugly as you can imagine, and even more so, because you're witnessing a party, the Democrats, that are having a nervous breakdown — a meltdown. You saw that with that crazy quote from the head of the Democratic National Committee. The guy that's supposed to be electing candidates is completely having a breakdown on TV, and why? Because they had a year runway to implement all of their policies on the border, on crime, on national security, on the strength of the U.S. dollar, on COVID, on everything — and all across the board, the results have been catastrophic. We wake up every morning in a country where people are afraid to leave their homes in our major cities, where our border is such a complete and total inferno of illegal immigration, you can't compare it to anything in history.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

Stephen Miller: Democrats do not want to live under their own policies Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.