Stephen Colbert halts 'Late Show' tapings after ruptured appendix

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert made the surprising announcement on Monday that shows this week have been canceled until he recovers from a ruptured appendix.

"A message from Stephen: Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week. I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’ Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix. I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me. Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas," Colbert wrote on Instagram’s Threads.

His last post celebrated his Thanksgiving week shows on Friday, including the unexpected return of former "Late Show" host David Letterman.

"It was a historic week at Colbert, as David @Letterman made a long-awaited return to the Ed Sullivan Theater! @TheNational welcomed him back with a crowd-pleasing performance, and Stephen and David recreated a special moment. Plus, Bradley Cooper, Peter Dinklage, Tig Notaro and @chefjoseandres helped kickstart our Thanksgiving holiday. Your access to all of these behind-the-scenes moments is in #LateShowMeMore!" the post read.

"The Late Show" was expected to return Tuesday night with the week’s guests to include Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Sir Patrick Stewart, Barbra Streisand and Kelsey Grammer.

CBS has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Colbert previously canceled his show after a bout with COVID in October, making the announcement from his X account at the time. His show was also one of many late-night talk shows that were put on hold over the summer and into the fall due to the Writers Guild of America strike in May.

