A handyman who became famous for out-squatting the squatters at his mother's house says that, although people are often outraged over stories of unlawful occupants taking over homes, there seems to be a national reluctance to take action.

"Our country is so upside down in so many ways," Flash Shelton told Fox News. "It's not just squatters. There are a lot of issues that we need to deal with, and I don't think we're finding a way to deal with them."

Shelton gained international fame earlier this year after he posted a video showing how he turned the tables on squatters who had moved into his mother's house in California while it was up for sale.

People from all around the world now seek his advice or even hire him to get rid of squatters. New York state, Seattle and California are areas he gets the most inquiries, but Shelton said squatting is a "major problem" everywhere, one he's trying to get lawmakers to tackle at the federal level.

A repeat squatter allegedly broke into a Louisiana couple's home and attempted to sell it two different times within the past year. At least two different Chicago women were preparing to sell their deceased parents' homes earlier this year, but found that squatters had already moved in, spurring costly legal battles.

"It's almost like, ‘I found a loophole. I can live rent free,’" he said of squatters' mentality.

Many squatters he's dealt with appear to have jobs and money, but are gaming the system, he said.

"Unfortunately, people are losing their homes over it," he said. "They're taking everything from these homeowners, and it's heartbreaking to watch."

And squatter victims across the country say they're fed up with being landlords after losing tens of thousands to remove trespassers and repair their properties.

"We're already at ‘worse,’" Shelton said when asked if he thinks the state of squatting will have to decline even more before local governments make a change. "We're already at the turning point where we need to do something."

"People might have an issue with something … and they might vent about it," he said. But when it comes to actually doing something, he guesses many people are scared to "put themselves out there or afraid to put their name on something."

Until states address squatters' rights, the best strategy is to avoid becoming a victim in the first place, Shelton said. He recommended installing alarm systems and cameras as both a deterrent and so that homeowners can prove exactly when a squatter broke into their house.

He also suggested using a locking mailbox or PO box. Some squatters have realized they can have their mail sent to an address and, if they can retrieve it before the homeowner, they have something they can show to authorities to suggest they live there, Shelton said.

And if someone is selling their home, he advised implementing a screening process for potential buyers before they view the house, especially if they are looking at the property without a relator present.

"Putting a listing online or a sign in the front yard, it's basically just bait," Shelton said. "It's telling them, ‘Hey, this house is vacant. It’s empty for you. Move your stuff in.' And that's what happened to me."

If someone is already dealing with a squatter, Shelton cautions against immediately starting a civil process because "that gives [squatters] the rights" and could start a months-long court battle.

While he became famous for confronting squatters, he cautioned against that for most people. But if it's safe, he suggests people wait for an opportunity to get back into their house.

"Wait for them to leave, wait for them to go to the store, wait for them to go to work," he said. "They're going to go off, they're going to look for another … easy victim, just like a bully would."

