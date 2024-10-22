'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill salutes late Carrie Fisher's birthday recounting who 'hated' Trump more

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill celebrated his late co-star Carrie Fisher’s birthday by remarking on how he thought she would vote in 2024.

Hamill posted an image of himself and Fisher on Monday to honor the actress on what would have been her 68th birthday. Most of the post on X, formerly Twitter, was dedicated to their mutual dislike of former President Trump.

"For Carrie," Hamill wrote with a birthday cake emoji. "And for those wondering how she would vote in this election: one of the last (of many) arguments we had was who hated the Orange Atrocity more. After half an hour, we had to agree to disagree. #CarrieOnForever."

Some commenters seemed disgusted by his remarks after appearing to politicize Fisher’s death.

"You're a bad person," Babylon Bee editor-in-chief Kyle Mann wrote.

Florida State Board of Education member Ryan Petty added, "Seek help. You’re sick."

"What is wrong with you," Daily Signal investigative columnist Tony Kinnett wrote.

Radio host Annie Frey remarked, "This is the saddest story I've ever heard."

"What a horrific way to commemorate a birthday of the dead. Definitely a Sith move," educational advocate Frank McCormick wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hamill for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Fisher died of cardiac arrest in December 2016. She was 60 years old.

Prior to her death, Fisher was a vocal critic against Trump, going so far as to accuse him of being addicted to cocaine in 2016.

"I’m an expert & ABSOLUTELY," Fisher wrote on social media.

Hamill has also been a frequent Trump critic and Democratic supporter on social media. In August, he told Fox News Digital at the Democratic National Convention that he was "very confident" Vice President Kamala Harris could defeat him.

His opinions on Trump have been criticized in the past. In July, Hamill mocked Trump’s ear injury after surviving the first assassination attempt against him, poking fun at the bandage worn by the former president at the Republican National Convention.

"1st APPEARANCE of ludicrously oversized ear bandage, apparently not needed prior to tonight," Hamill wrote on X alongside ear and laughing emojis with a photo of Trump.