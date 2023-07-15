Star Ron Perlman seems to threaten Hollywood exec in writers strike battle: ‘We know where he f------ lives'

In a heated rant posted to social media, Friday, "Hellboy" actor Ron Perlman warned a Hollywood studio executive to "be careful" after claiming his studio plans on letting the current Hollywood writer’s strike continue until union members start "losing their houses."

The 73-year-old actor warned the executive to be wary of losing his own home for playing with union members’ families and livelihoods and said that he and others know where the studio executive lives.

Perlman later deleted the threatening rant and posted a follow-up video, which still criticized the executive but urged all those embroiled in the current SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike to keep their "humanity."

Perlman’s stern statements came in response to a studio executive telling Deadline earlier in the week that major Hollywood studios aren’t planning on relenting to the pressure from the Writers Guild of America strike, which SAG-AFTRA just joined for the first time in sixty years.

The executive told the Hollywood outlet, "The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses."

A different studio executive also told Deadline that major studios like Paramount, Netflix, Disney and Warner Brothers Discovery are planning to "break the WGA," which they noted should start to happen by the fall.

The former's statement infuriated Perlman, who posted his response on Instagram, stating, "'The one thing before I get off this, the mother----- who said we're gonna keep this thing going until people start losing their houses and apartments. Listen to me, mother-----! There's a lot of ways to lose your house. Some of it is financial, some of it is karma, and some of it is just figuring out who the f--- said that."

Perlman continued, noting that the executive might be the one to lose his house and suggesting that he or other disgruntled Hollywood residents could pay the executive a visit. He added, "And we know who said that and where he f------ lives. There's a lot of ways to lose your house."

He then warned the executive to "be careful," claiming his statement is the type that "stirs s--- up."

"You wish that on people, you wish that families starve while you're making 27 f------ million dollars a year for creating nothing," he said, adding, "Be careful, mother-----. Be really careful because that's the kind of s--- that stirs s--- up. Peace out."

Perlman may have found his own video too dark, because he deleted it soon after posting.

He replaced it with another Instagram clip where he admitted that he "got quite heated" in the previous one and assured viewers he wasn’t going hurt any industry executives.

In it, he said, "As you can imagine, my reaction to somebody wishing that kind of harm on people in the very same industry that they call their own would engender a response. So, let me make something very clear right now. I don't wish anybody any harm."

Perlman continued, saying, "I hope the a------ who made that comment also doesn't wish anybody any harm, but when you start going around and saying 'we aren't even gonna bargain with these f------ d-------- until they start f------ bleeding and their families start bleeding."

He trailed off but then picked back up, claiming that the Hollywood strike is "a symptom of the soulessness of corporate America and how everything has become corporatized."

He ended the video, asking folks on both sides of the strike to "maintain a degree of humanity" and strive for "dignity."