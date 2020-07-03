Expand / Collapse search
Houston and Galveston
Published

Driver crashes speeding car through roof of Houston beauty salon, reports say

Business owner estimates crash caused $300,000 in damage

Talia Kaplan
By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
A driver believed to have been speeding crashed their car through the roof of a Texas beauty salon early Friday, sending the driver to the hospital and significantly damaging the business, according to local reports.

A witness told KHOU 11 News that she was opening her Northeast Houston business at around 5 a.m. when she heard the car. The witness estimated the vehicle was going around 100 miles per hour.

KTRK-TV reported the driver lost control of the car while trying to make a turn. The vehicle hit a curb and went airborne before plowing through the hair salon.

Salon owner Jennifer Johnson estimated the crash caused around $300,000 in damage. She told the station she had a “full list of clients” scheduled for Friday.

"I'm at a loss for words," she said, adding that she now has to “figure out how I'm going to re-establish my salon."

The unidentified driver was initially trapped inside the wreckage before being extracted by firefighters. Reports say the driver was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

