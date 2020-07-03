Driver crashes speeding car through roof of Houston beauty salon, reports say

A driver believed to have been speeding crashed their car through the roof of a Texas beauty salon early Friday, sending the driver to the hospital and significantly damaging the business, according to local reports.

A witness told KHOU 11 News that she was opening her Northeast Houston business at around 5 a.m. when she heard the car. The witness estimated the vehicle was going around 100 miles per hour.

CORONAVIRUS LEADS HOUSTON CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, LARGEST OF ITS KIND IN US, TO ADMIT ADULTS

KTRK-TV reported the driver lost control of the car while trying to make a turn. The vehicle hit a curb and went airborne before plowing through the hair salon.

Salon owner Jennifer Johnson estimated the crash caused around $300,000 in damage. She told the station she had a “full list of clients” scheduled for Friday.

"I'm at a loss for words," she said, adding that she now has to “figure out how I'm going to re-establish my salon."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The unidentified driver was initially trapped inside the wreckage before being extracted by firefighters. Reports say the driver was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.