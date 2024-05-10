Sparks fly after 'View’ co-host says anti-Trump trial witnesses have ‘credibility issues’

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin started an argument on Friday’s episode of the ABC talk show after saying the anti-Trump witnesses in New York's case against the former president have "credibility issues."

Co-host Joy Behar criticized how Griffin characterized former Trump fixer Michael Cohen and porn star Stormy Daniels and for opposing former President Trump after having worked for him. Griffin replied that she, unlike Cohen, never perjured herself after saying the defense aimed to make Daniels seem "trashy," particularly compared to two other women who defended the former president on the witness stand.

"They’re attractive, they’re buttoned up, they dress well," Griffin said of former Trump aides Hope Hicks and Madeleine Westerhout. "Maddy, I don’t have a single bad thing to say about her, other than that, I don’t think she should still support Trump. She’s a kind person, she’s warm, big smile on her face."

"These two women who genuinely have nothing but good things to say about Donald Trump, I could see a jury being like, ‘It’s hard to think that he’s the monster they’re making him out to be when two women cried on the stand about their esteem for him,’" Griffin continued.

The co-host hammered the juxtaposition between those women and Daniels, calling her testimony "salacious" and "sexual." She said it was a "mistake" for prosecutors to bring her to the witness stand.

Co-host Joy Behar jumped in, arguing that Westerhout testified that Trump signed off on all the papers that went through his office. Behar’s suggestion seemed to be that Trump was fully aware of reimbursing Cohen after he paid Daniels $130,000 in hush money and allegedly lying on business records to disguise the payment.

Griffin shot back, saying Trump's defense attorneys will argue that he was signing so many checks as the head of a multi-million-dollar business that he didn’t know about the specific payments. She said she didn't believe prosecutors have proven their case.

Fellow "View" co-host Sunny Hostin disagreed, saying there was testimony that Trump paid Cohen "specifically for the Stormy Daniels case."

Behar said Cohen "will confirm that on Monday."

Griffin criticized the former Trump fixer in response.

"But Michael Cohen, a known perjurer who’s lied before — I just worry about the credibility factor," she said.

Hostin repeatedly tried and failed to get another point in during the crosstalk. Behar, meanwhile, compared Griffin to Cohen.

"You know, you used to like Trump too," she said, "Now he hates him, now you hate him. It’s the same thing."

"No, it is not," Griffin shot back. "I have never perjured myself on a stand or testified against Trump under oath."

The crosstalk turned into a brief uproar as Behar argued with Griffin. Co-host Sara Haines laughed at Behar’s point and Hostin still tried to get a word in.

The noise quieted as Behar followed up her point.

"I’m saying people do change their minds and they change their personalities," she said.

"But I’m talking about the credibility to the jury of a known perjurer who has served jail time for lying before," Griffin replied. "There are credibility issues."

Hostin finally managed to find a way to break through the argument.

"Does anybody wanna hear my opinion about what I saw since I was in the courtroom?" she loudly asked, as the crowd laughed and cheered in response.