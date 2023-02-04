South Carolina GOP congressman says Chinese spy balloon fell right over hometown: I'm 'incredibly concerned'

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., told Fox News that the Chinese surveillance balloon fell right off the coast of his district near his hometown and that he's "incredibly concerned" about why it took days to handle.

REP. RUSSELL FRY: We haven't been told much, honestly. It fell right above my hometown. We're kind of in the dark a little bit. I think the American people are in the dark. Why was it allowed to go clear across the country for so many days? You look at this — national security is one of the biggest things that the country can do. It is a core function of government, so I think for us in Congress and I think for the American people, there are a lot more questions than answers at this point.

US MILITARY SHOOTS DOWN CHINESE SPY BALLOON OVER ATLANTIC OCEAN

I think the American people are owed answers. I mean, you look at this when it was discovered by a local press outlet in Montana, it was monitored for days. The White House was completely quiet on it for the most part about what was going on, what the response was going to be, and look, China's one of our biggest adversaries. To see this, when people looked up in the sky when I was driving around earlier, you know, people were pulled over to the side of the road, they were pulling out their camera phones — a lot of intrigue about this. This is an interesting time, but a lot of people have questions about this, and for me, I'm incredibly concerned about where this was headed and why it took so long to address.

Hats off to the men and women for a successful mission and for taking this thing out.