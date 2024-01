Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The "quiet luxury" clean girl aesthetic dominated 2023 but is being replaced with a flashy, over-the-top fashion trend people on social media are dubbing the "mob wife aesthetic."

"Clean girl aesthetic is out, and mob wife glamor is in and thank God, because I drank far too much for a clean girl," TikToker Abbey Sadleir said in a video viewed over 1 million times. "It's martinis only. It's vintage fur coats. It's boss-like behavior."

Last year’s "clean girl" viral beauty trend had women of all ages trying to achieve Hailey Bieber and Sophia Richie’s "stealth wealth" style with slicked-back hairdos, minimalistic, glowy makeup and neutral-colored clothing.

But in recent weeks, social media users have declared it "mob wife winter" and are embracing the bold glamour fashion trend marked by voluminous hair, big sunglasses, faux fur, animal print, smokey eye makeup and a red lip.

The style inspired by characters like Carmelo Soprano, Elvira Hancock in "Scarface" and Karen Hill in "Goodfellas" was first popular in the 80s and 90s, but has made a swift comeback as many women post videos showing off their best "mob wife" looks on TikTok.

People are not only embracing the "mob wife" style, but also adopting the persona to match.

"A mob wife is unbothered, she has places to be, she has people to see, she does not deal with your bull****, she doesn't take anything from anyone," TikToker Mikayla Toninato said in a video posted last week. "We all want to be the mob boss's wife because she is a boss in and of herself."

Some Italian Americans are firing back on social media against the new trend, saying "our culture is not your costume."

"You guys all just blindly follow whatever trend the internet tells you to and I find it extremely bizarre behavior and strongly urge you to get your own sense of personal style," TikTok user Angela said in a post with 3.2 million views.

"Have you even seen Bronx Tale? Goodfellas? Moonstruck? My Cousin Vinny?" she continued. "What are you going to do come springtime when it's too warm out to wear a fur coat? Are you just going to dispose of it and move on to the next trend that the internet tells you to?"

Some creators suspect the 25th anniversary of HBO's hit mob drama "The Sopranos" could be behind the style trend’s resurgence on social media as a way for advertisers to organically promote the series.

"I feel like there are industry plants on TikTok, because I feel like for the past few weeks all we've been hearing about clean girls aesthetic being out, mob boss aesthetic being in," a creator with the username @himollysl posted. "It's so interesting because it coincides so perfectly with this anniversary."

HBO did not immediately respond to request for comment.