Some media outlets fawn over drag queen display at Olympics: 'Unprecedented display of inclusivity'

A few media outlets appeared to praise the drag queens' performance and depiction of "The Last Supper" at the Paris Olympics, which was widely criticized by conservatives.

"In an unprecedented display of inclusivity, drag queens took center stage at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, showcasing the vibrant and influential role of the French LGBTQ+ community — while also attracting criticism over a tableau reminiscent of ‘The Last Supper,’" the Associated Press reported.

The group of drag queens appeared to portray the "Last Supper" scene famously painted by Leonardo da Vinci, which depicts Jesus and his apostles sharing a final meal before his crucifixion.

The Associated Press' piece was syndicated by both ABC News and the Washington Post.

The performance was also hailed by NBC News Chicago as a dazzling "display of inclusivity" at the Paris Olympic Games.

"Inclusivity took center stage at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony as the lights beamed, flags of Olympic teams were carried over the Seine River and drag queens captivated the world," the local affiliate reported.

NBC News described it as an "unabashed" performance while reporting on the criticism of the depiction of "The Last Supper."



PARIS OLYMPIC FLAME RELAT ROUTE FEATURES 3 DRAG QUEEN TORCH BEARERS

"Last night’s mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said in a post on X. "The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Jillian Michaels was among those criticizing the performance.

"Dear fellow gays… We demand tolerance and respect but then make a mockery of something sacred for over 2 billion Christians," Michaels wrote in a post on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This type of hypocrisy and lack of understanding is a bad look. We get outraged when the extreme right bashes us, but then we do this s---. What kind of reaction do you think they will have towards the LGBTQ+ community after this. This is NOT how we break down barriers, it's how you build them," she added.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.