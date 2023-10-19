Some Harvard students are fearful of ‘doxxing’ after their letter blaming Israel for the Hamas attacks

Some Harvard students are claiming that they are victims of doxxing and public harassment after they signed onto or were affiliated with an anti-Israel letter that went viral after the Hamas terrorist attacks.

A number of those students agreed to speak to The New York Times "but insisted on anonymity, saying that they feared for their safety." The outlet added that the students "asked that even the smallest details of their personal lives — freshman? senior? — not be published."

The anti-Israel letter, which has since sparked debate about "cancel culture" against leftist students, charged "the Israeli regime" as "entirely responsible for all unfolding violence" in the region.

Some students notably distanced themselves from the group, while others reportedly lost out on job opportunities and even had offers rescinded.

"[T]hese students are sticking with their stance, though they said it has been wearing," per the report.

The Times continued: "One of the women found out from a friend about the billboard truck. It was parked just outside the university gates, plastered with a giant image of her smiling face. Customers sitting at a pastry shop, students looking out of their dormitory windows and commuters rushing to and from the train station could see her, along with a carousel of other students, being branded as antisemitic."

"I threw up in Harvard Yard," the student said.

The truck was reportedly operated by Accuracy in Media.

"It’s ironic that students on the campus where Facebook was invented are shocked that their names are publicly available," president of Accuracy in Media Adam Guillette told The Times. "We’re merely amplifying their message."

Accuracy in Media has also "purchased domain names for Harvard students associated with the letter and is setting up individual websites for them," the Times wrote. "Each site will call for the university to punish the students."

The Times added that the "doxxing" has also affected the family members of those associated with the letter.

"Every single member of my family has been contacted, including my younger siblings," one student told the paper.

Harvard is one of many elite institutions that has been rocked by accusations of antisemitism.

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman called on Harvard to release the names of students responsible for the letter targeting Israel. "I have been asked by a number of CEOs if Harvard would release a list of the members of each of the organizations that have issued the letter assigning sole responsibility for Hamas’ heinous acts to Israel, so as to [ensure] that none of us inadvertently hire any of their members," Ackman wrote Tuesday in a post on X.

Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer announced that he and his wife are resigning from the Harvard Kennedy School's executive board because of the school president’s response to a student letter that blamed Israel for the terrorist attack on their country.

Harvard did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

