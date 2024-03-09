Social media roiled as Biden admits to old age in brand new campaign ad: ‘I’m not a young guy’

President Biden generated a buzz on social media on Saturday after he shared a new campaign ad trying to spin his old age as a good thing for office.

The president opened his new ad acknowledging he’s old, but declared that as evidence that he’s got the right experience for getting the job done.

Conservatives on the platform mocked it, while liberals thought it was "great."

BIDEN TORCHED FOR CLAIMING THAT HE RECENTLY MET WITH DEAD FORMER PRESIDENT OF FRANCE: 'NOT A HEALTHY SIGN'

The spot opened with Biden trying to level with voters on this point, stating, "Look, I’m not a young guy. That’s no secret. But here’s the deal. I understand how to get things done for the American people."

From there Biden touted his accomplishments, claiming he led the country through COVID, praising the economy under his watch as the "strongest economy in the world," and reminding viewers how he lowered prescription drug prices, among other examples.

The ad then took aim at former President Trump, with Biden ripping him for failing to pass an infrastructure law during his term.

"I got it done," Biden said, before spotlighting his Inflation Reduction Act, which he referred as the "biggest law in history to combat climate change.

He also declared he is "determined to make Roe V. Wade the law of the land again," and accused the former President of running for re-election for himself, while he is running for Americans.

In one final quip about his age, Biden looked into the camera and said, "Look, I’m very young, energetic, and handsome. What the hell am I doing this for?" He then smiled an walked out of frame.

Biden was clearly skewering recent coverage of his age and mental fitness that reached a fever pitch after Special Counsel Robert Hur described the president’s "poor memory" in an official investigative report into his mishandling of classified documents.

As opposed to this lighthearted ad, Biden’s immediate response to the noise generated by Hur’s report was "furious," as described by multiple media outlets.

BIDEN CONFUSES PRESIDENTS OF MEXICO AND EGYPT AFTER DEFENDING 'FINE' MEMORY: 'HARD TO WATCH'

Conservatives on X weren’t impressed with Biden’s new ad, while liberals loved it.

Trump campaign senior advisor Jason Miller ripped it, stating, "Remarkable to see Biden kick off his first ad of the general election drawing even more attention to voter concerns he’s too weak to lead. Here’s the problem: there’s nothing Biden can do to ‘improve’ here. He won’t be any sharper in another 8 months."

Conservative satellite radio host Andrew Wilkow trashed the president and the nod to his age, saying, "You’re not young and you don’t do anything for the American person."

Conservative influencer Paul Szypula wrote, "It’s not Biden’s age that’s the real issue, it’s not even his mental and physical decline. It’s his poor policies which have devastated the US border and economy. He’s also led us into multiple pointless wars. That’s what Americans care about — Biden’s disastrous results."

Podcast host Joey Mannarino remarked, "You’re not young and you’re not a good President either."

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., praised the ad, saying, "Love the end! Smart."

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison thought it was great, stating, "This is the Joe Biden I know… the Joe Biden who wakes up every day fighting like hell to make life better for families like the ones I grew up with — capping the cost of insulin, creating good jobs, and investing in communities that have been left behind. That’s my president."

Democratic Party strategist Adam Parkhomenko thought the spot was a good strategy, adding, "I have no problem if he wants to make these every single day or make every day a State of the Union. People are seeing up close how much they have been lied to by Republicans."

And American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten appeared to love it, declaring, "Great ad… @JoeBiden gets s… done."