Social media gives AG Garland a rough send-off as video of him leaving DOJ goes viral

Social media users laid into U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland after video of him leaving the Department of Justice in celebratory fashion went viral online.

A DOJ video depicted Garland exiting the department Friday to cheers and applause from department staffers and other government officials who had lined the halls to see him off. However, critics of the attorney general gave him quite a different reception on X, formerly Twitter.

"Good riddance, Merrick Garland — you pathetic hack. @PamBondi will finally restore dignity to the DOJ. MAGA!" RNC Research wrote on X.

The embattled attorney general was a regular target of conservatives and GOP leaders who called him corrupt throughout the four years of the Biden administration.

Critics accused Garland of weaponizing the department against President-elect Donald Trump after the official launched an investigation into Trump’s handling of classified records that included a raid of Mar-a-Lago. Garland admitted he "personally approved" the raid.

Conservatives have grilled Garland over his department’s treatment of Catholics in multiple instances — one being where GOP lawmakers accused the DOJ of refusing to "bring justice" after attacks on Catholic churches following the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Garland was also grilled at a congressional hearing over Catholics being allegedly targeted by the FBI.

Conservatives went after the attorney general in 2021 after he directed the FBI and U.S. attorney offices to hold meetings with federal, state and local law enforcement leaders about ways to combat what the DOJ called an "increase in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school board members, teachers and workers in our nation’s public schools" coming from parents.

Prominent conservatives on X apparently had not forgotten his record in their responses to the clip.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., condemned Garland’s record, posting, "Merrick Garland has left @TheJusticeDept for the FINAL TIME. His DOJ attacked concerned parents. His DOJ attacked religious Catholics. His DOJ attacked political opponents. His DOJ was unprecedentedly weaponized. This disgraceful era of brazen political lawfare is FINALLY OVER."

Republican communications adviser Matt Whitlock called Garland, "One of the greatest disappointments in recent political history."

He added, "Garland went from Chief on the DC Circuit to lawless political hack for the dark money groups that controlled the Biden White House. The guy sent the FBI after parents for speaking out at school board meetings."

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., press secretary Jeremy Redfern savaged the attorney general, posting, "Never thought we’d see someone do more damage to the credibility of the DoJ than Eric Holder, but then Merrick Garland happened."

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., condemned the official, stating, "Merrick Garland presided over the wicked weaponization of the federal government against the American people. He has caused irreparable damage to the institution. Good riddance."

Conservative columnist Tim Young decried the DOJ staffers for applauding Garland in the video of his exit.

"Fire every single one of the DOJ staff applauding Merrick Garland. If you can cheer for him, you should have ZERO influence on the justice system in this country once Trump takes office," he wrote.

The Federalist CEO Sean Davis went after the applauding staffers as well, saying, "Identify and fire everyone in the photos applauding Garland or crying about his exit."

The Babylon Bee managing editor Joel Berry agreed with Davis, replying, "Just fire all of them. Empty it out completely."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Garland for comment.