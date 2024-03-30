Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Social media erupts, accuses Gov. Newsom of pushing 'surveillance state' with new anti-crime policy

'All you’re doing is creating a surveillance state like China for more control,' one prominent X account told the governor

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was hit with backlash and mockery this week after announcing Oakland's new plan to combat rampant crime. Social media critics accused the governor of pushing a "surveillance state."

Newsom announced the city’s new plan to combat crime in Oakland on Friday, declaring on X that Oakland was going to be putting up "high tech cameras" along busy roads around the city to identify criminals.

In the post he stated, "480 new high-tech cameras are being installed along freeways and in Oakland to make the area safer. These will help law enforcement identify vehicles linked to crimes using real-time information and alerts. We’re building safer, stronger communities for all Californians."

CA REPUBLICAN CRITICIZES GAVIN NEWSOM'S HOMELESS STRATEGY: 'YOU CAN'T KEEP THROWING MONEY AT THE SYMPTOMS'

Gov Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was recently ripped by critics for announcing that Oakland would be installing hundreds of new security cameras to crack down on crime.   (California Governor Gavin Newsom YouTube channel)

The initiative was put together by the CEOs of four major downtown Oakland employers, as part of a $10 million security program to improve public safety and protect employees. The companies are Blue Shield of California, Clorox, Kaiser Permanente and Pacific Gas & Electric.

The X post also featured video of Newsom standing near a busy Oakland road and detailing the policy to viewers.

In it, he elaborated on the plan, adding that it’s part of law enforcement’s efforts "to focus on stolen vehicles."

"This is proven technology where privacy is foundational and a core component of the effort," he said, adding, "This is building on efforts we made just a few weeks ago with a surge of California Highway Patrol in partnership with our Department of Justice. By the way, that’s led to already 200 arrests and 400 vehicles that have been recovered that were otherwise stolen."

California’s crime, particularly in the Bay area, has dominated national headlines in recent years. Residents have left the area, beloved small businesses have shuttered, and visitors have been left shellshocked by the crime they’ve experienced there.

POLITICALLY INCORRECT SHERIFF TELLS CITIZENS TO SHOOT TO KILL HOME INVADERS TO 'SAVE TAXPAYERS MONEY'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom at a news conference

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is seen here at a news conference in Oakland, Calif., on July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Newsom’s critics did not approve of this extensive system of cameras as a way to prevent crime. Some claimed it would be used to monitor everyone’s behavior.

Conservative commentator duo, "The Hodge Twins" posted, "Y’all don’t even go after real criminals right now. All you’re doing is creating a surveillance state like China for more control."

Conservative commentator Doug Powers asked, "They could try just keeping criminals in jail, but why bother with that when they can just spy on everybody instead?"

Actor and conservative Matthew Marsden posted a sarcastic comment, writing, "That’s totally what they are for, Gavin. We believe you."

Scientist and researcher Dr. Houman Hemmati wasn’t buying the governor’s initiative. He wrote, "Nice try, governor, but you know very well that criminals use plate covers or stolen plates when committing crimes. These cameras are used to target the rest of us and follow our movements. Even if you did catch thieves, they wouldn’t be prosecuted & you’re closing prisons - so what’s the point?"

TownHall.com columnist Derek Hunter mocked Newsom’s new initiatives, stating, "California's Governor promises to record your murder and offer your family a discounted, hi-def keepsake digital video of your last moments, after the state offers a plea deal to your killer that suspends their sentence while still paying for their transition surgery."

The X account for conservative outlet "Not The Bee" posted, "Hey guys let’s install a bunch of cameras so we can watch the baddies get away in hi def."

Attorney and conservative commentator Harmeet Dhillon ripped the governor, adding, "Nobody believes you. Sit down."

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 