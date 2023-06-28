‘SNL’ Legend Dana Carvey hits Dr. Fauci with stinging impression: ‘I’m introducing the daily COVID shot’

Legendary "Saturday Night Live" alum Dana Carvey mocked former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci during a recent podcast with former "SNL" colleague David Spade.

The two poked fun at Fauci’s COVID-19 guidance throughout the years of the coronavirus pandemic, with Carvey giving his best impression of Fauci trying to convince Americans to take a daily COVID shot that grants immunity for up to 39 seconds.

Carvey’s bit of satire had Spade and the rest of the podcast’s production crew laughing out loud on set.

The bit started with the two comedians reminiscing about the COVID-19 pandemic during a podcast appearance together.

Carvey brought up the topic with a sarcastic line, saying, "I miss COVID." Amused, Spade began to riff on the topic as well, pointing out what he perceived was a double standard in COVID-19 prevention protocol.

He replied, "I know! Dude, dude! You know when I knew there was trouble? When anyone that came to our country didn’t have to get a vaccine, and I go, ’If you’re telling me that I can’t go to work, but everyone coming in doesn’t have to get one, I go…’" Spade then made a shocked face as if he couldn’t believe the hypocrisy.

The Biden administration ordered all businesses with 100+ employees to compel employee vaccinations or weekly tests as a condition for employment in 2021, while not requiring detained immigrants at the U.S. southern border to get vaccinated.

Carvey then hijacked the spotlight with his impression of Fauci recommending COVID-19 vaccines and countless booster shots. Adopting Fauci’s accent, he said, "Well once we found out when Fauci said, ‘OK, I’m sorry, if you’ve had two boosters and two vaccines, you can get and give COVID to another guy who’s had five vaccines and four boosters."

Pretending to be a citizen asking Fauci a question, Carvey asked, "What’s the difference between a vaccine and booster?" Switching back to Fauci, he remarked, "I don’t know, it’s just more vaccine but booster sounds better."

Carvey continued as Fauci, saying, "Anyway, a guy with 25 vaccines would get and give COVID to another guy with 25 vaccines. That’s why I’m introducing the daily COVID shot. Every day you get a shot. By the time you get to your car, you got no immunity, but it’s a beautiful 39 seconds."

Spade let out a laugh as the camera zoomed in on Carvey as he made pulled down his sunglasses and made a goofy face for the punch line.