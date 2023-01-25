‘Sloppy Joe shrugged off the rules like a reckless driver,’ says Politico writer on Biden docs scandal

Politico senior media writer Jack Schafer lamented President Joe Biden’s classified document scandal in a Wednesday column, wondering what happened to the "return of grown-ups and professionalism to White House" that was promised post-Trump.

Schafer claimed that Biden’s blunder in keeping multiple classified documents in unsecured locations proves that "sloppiness" has been the president’s "signature move" throughout his career.

The Politico column came in response to news that yet another batch of classified documents was found at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware estate, even after the White House insisted the FBI search of for documents at the residence was "complete."

Schafer wrote Wednesday, "Such a bad showing. Surely Biden was lectured dozens of times on the proper handling of Very Important Classified Documents while in the Senate. Surely he received an annual refresher course in classified document handling during the eight years he towed the vice-presidential yoke."

He mentioned learning about the multiple revelations of unsecured classified documents in Biden's home was too much to bear.

"So when a third and then a fourth batch of Very Important Classified Documents (six, to be exact) percolated to the surface after a 13-hour rummage of the Biden Wilmington residence by Justice Department investigators, my patience popped," Schafer said.

The Politico writer argued that the president would be "cashiered from almost any job in the private sector had he treated privileged documents so cavalierly. Our president is a sloppy Joe."

The hits from Schafer kept coming. He claimed that Biden’s "purported violations represent extreme negligence" and added that the president "just shrugged off the rules like a reckless driver."

The writer then lamented how Biden’s presidency was supposed to be more mature than this. He asked, "Wasn’t it supposed to be different? Wasn’t the Biden presidency supposed to mark the return of grown-ups and professionalism to the White House? Weren’t Biden’s hallmarks his pedigree and experience, his competency and diligence?"

Schafer also wondered about Biden’s aides: "What were they doing to protect Biden when the Very Important Classified Documents bled out to his think-tank office, his garage and his house, and stored for years?" He asked, "Or, are they just as sloppy as Biden and carriers of over-inflated reputations?"

The writer wondered if the "bungles" can be attributed to his age, but decided that’s not a satisfying excuse. He claimed, "But that excuse doesn’t stanch his self-inflected wound. Sloppiness has been Biden’s signature move for as long as he’s practiced politics."

Providing some intense imagery, he added, "Over the course of his political career, Biden has gaffed the way Mount Etna erupts — in steady, hot, gassy burps."