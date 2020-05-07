Flynn attorney Sidney Powell decries 'deliberate, malevolent, concerted effort to destroy an honest man'

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's attorney slammed the case against her client Thursday, calling the efforts to "destroy" the retired Army lieutenant general "malevolent."

"They all knew it was false, Sean," Sidney Powell told "Hannity". "This was a deliberate, malevolent, concerted effort to destroy an honest man and thereby get to the president of the United States to destroy him."

"There's no doubt about it whatsoever," Powell added.

MICHAEL FLYNN PROSECUTION: A TIMELINE OF TRUMP'S EX-NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER'S CASE

The Justice Department on Thursday moved to drop its case against Flynn after internal documents were released raising serious questions about the nature of the investigation that led to Flynn’s plea of guilty to a single count of lying to the FBI.

In a court filing, the DOJ said it was moving to dismiss the case "after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information."

DOJ officials said they concluded that the FBI interview of Flynn from which his guilty plea stemmed was "untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn" and that the interview was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis."

READ: DOJ MOTION TO DISMISS FLYNN CASE

Powell encouraged viwers to read the documents for themselves.

"The government's own reports, the agents' own notes, they're all attached as exhibits to the government's filing today and our filings in the last 10 days or so," Powell said.

"It's important for people to see it for themselves," she added. "The actual evidence in the government's own handwriting and documents."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.