The consensus of the shooting in Texas is that it was 'intolerable': Guy Benson

Guy Benson talks politicians reaction to Texas shooting

Cook Political Report Amy Walter, ‘The Guy Benson Show’ host Guy Benson, and Real Clear politics co-founder Tom Bevan discuss Biden’s response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas on ‘Special Report.’

Guy Benson highlights the response from politicians after the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on ‘Special Report.’

GUY BENSON: Which is why some of the Democrats in the Senate are already tapping the brakes on that. The same ones that we usually hear from Sinema and Manchin on that front, and they've done it on a lot of big issues, whether it's so-called voting rights or abortion. They're saying, no, let's keep that in place. It is frustrating, Brett, to see people talk about this as unimaginable, unfathomable. It is imaginable. But we don't have to imagine because it happens far too often in this country. And I think that there is not a breaking point or a tipping point, but a consensus among people across the spectrum. This is intolerable. We can't keep doing this and, okay, fine. I think we can agree on that. Then what? Right. And that is where the whole thing falls apart. And we go to the same script over and over.

