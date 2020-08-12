Shaun King defends Harris support after 2018 tweet slamming 'dismal' criminal justice record

Social justice activist Shaun King insisted he isn't flip-flopping after saying he was "99% sure" he'd never support Sen. Kamala Harris in 2018, then calling her "the most progressive VP nominee in American history" on Tuesday.

"In 2018, I said I did not plan on endorsing either Joe Biden or Kamala Harris IN THE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARIES," King wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "I endorsed Bernie. I’ve been a strong critic of Biden [and] Harris on issues of justice. She has grown and evolved on policing ]and] justice. Especially this summer."

King, who is connected to the Black Lives Matter movement, had accused Harris of contributing to mass incarceration in 2018.

"I'll be frank and tell you two Democrats that I am 99% sure I won't be supporting - primarily because of their dismal history on criminal justice reform over the course of their entire careers," King wrote on Twitter before the 2020 election cycle ramped up. "Joe Biden [and] Kamala Harris. They both helped build [and] advance mass incarceration."

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tapped Harris, a former district attorney and current senator from California, to be his running mate on Tuesday.

Neither represents the most progressive flank of the party, disappointing some left-wing activists like King.