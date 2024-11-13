Shane Gillis announces global tour kicking off in January

Stand-up comedy phenom Shane Gillis is set to embark on a globe-spanning arena tour in early 2025.

Gillis, one of the most popular comics in the industry, will launch his biggest tour ever titled, "Shane Gillis Live."

Hot off the success of his critically acclaimed 2023 Netflix stand-up special, "Beautiful Dogs," the comic will begin his tour at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center on Jan. 10.

From there, the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania native will travel to 27 cities across North America and Europe, making stops at Dallas’ American Airlines Center, Washington, D.C.’s Capitol One Arena, and the O2 Arena in London.

Gillis is one of the most sought-after comics in the business. His Netflix special reached the platform’s Top 10 list in five countries, spending two weeks in the U.S. Top 10. His 2024 arena tour also broke multiple industry records, setting a record for most tickets ever sold for a live event at Toronto’s famous Scotiabank Arena, as well as becoming the most well attended comedy event in the history of Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

Along with comedian Matt McCusker, Shane also co-hosts "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast," the No. 1 Patreon podcast in the world, that boasts over 5.5 million downloads each month.

Gillis’ landmark success is all the more remarkable considering it represents a major career turnaround after he was fired from legendary sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" in 2019 after old racist jokes he made on a podcast resurfaced.

At the time, SNL creator Lorne Michaels said he was "not aware" of Gillis’ past remarks when casting him on the show, describing them as "offensive, hurtful and unacceptable."

However, following the success of subsequent stand-up specials, the success of "Beautiful Dogs" and the comic also announcing a high-profile partnership with Bud Light for his 2024 tour, NBC invited Gillis to guest host an episode of "Saturday Night Live" in February.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Michaels defended the network’s decision to bring back Gillis.

"It became a scandal and I go, 'No, no, he’s just starting and he’s really funny and you don’t know how we’re going to use him.' And when he came back to the show last year [to host], we saw, 'Oh right, he’s really talented, and he would’ve been really good for us.'"

Since the SNL gig and his record-breaking 2024 tour, Gillis’ star has only continued to rise. Following up on the viral Trump impressions from his Netflix special, the comic donned orange makeup and a blonde wig to portray the 45th president for multiple episodes of roast comic Tony Hinchcliffe’s popular standup show "Kill Tony."

The episode, which saw Gillis’ Trump take on comedian Adam Ray’s impression of President Joe Biden, racked up over 21 million views on YouTube after it dropped this summer.

Presale tickets for "Shane Gillis Live" are available on Nov. 13, with general onsale beginning Nov. 15 at ShaneMGillis.com.