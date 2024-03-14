Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Tuberville, Sage Steele vow 'women's sports are going to survive' in their push for fairness in athletics

Tuberville called out activists who have remained silent on the issue of protecting women's sports

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and former ESPN host Sage Steele discuss their fight to protect women’s sports and share highlights from a roundtable discussion with concerned athletes.

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville and former ESPN host Sage Steele vowed on Thursday that they plan to keep the protection of women's sports at the forefront, saying "women's sports are going to survive."

Tuberville joined Fox News' "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss a roundtable discussion they had with concerned female athletes about protecting women's sports. Tuberville's legislation would prohibit biological males from competing in women's sports in the U.S. 

"We've got to get people together on the same page, we've got to get people to understand really what the Democrats and Joe Biden's administration are trying to do," said Tuberville, who was a college football head coach before entering politics. "Probably one or two percent of the people are very concerned about this."

"This is an attack on the nuclear family, this is an attack on gender. This is an attack on women, and then this is an attack on sports. Title IX," he continued. 

Sen. Tommy Tuberville

Sen. Tommy Tuberville joined Fox News' "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss his efforts to protect women's sports.  (Fox News)

‘SAVE WOMEN’S SPORTS' BILL PASSES HOUSE WITH ZERO VOTES FROM DEMS, WHO CALL IT TRANSGENDER ‘BULLYING’

Tuberville questioned where the women's rights activists were on the issue. 

"Where are the activists, the women activists that actually got Title IX implemented 52 years ago? They're nowhere to be seen," he said. "There's nobody talking about this, but we're going to bring this to the forefront." 

He said he would continue to bring bills to the floor on the subject.

"Women's sports are going to survive," he continued. "Because now we've gotten a multitude of new sports, softball is skyrocketing, volleyball is one of the most fun sports to watch, gymnastics, women's gymnastics, oh my goodness, especially in college has really skyrocketed, so they're going to have a tough time breaking this down." 

Tommy Tuberville in November 2023

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., attends the House and Senate committee markup of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 in Dirksen Building on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

ESPN PERSONALITIES SLAM BIDEN'S TITLE IX PROPOSAL AMID UPROAR OVER TRANSGENDER ATHLETES IN WOMEN'S SPORTS

Steele warned there would be "blood on our hands" if people remained silent on the issue. 

"At the end of the day, there is something specifically and intentionally being done to affect women's sports and allow this to happen," Steele said. "And it is obvious now, that if we stay silent, and unfortunately a majority of people have, and I hate to be dramatic here Harris, but there will be blood on our hands because this is happening quickly."

Tuberville called for the quick passage of The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act after it passed the House in April 2023, but the bill ultimately failed. 

Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) walks to a vote in the Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Title IX was just starting to be implemented when I took the job," he said on the Senate floor at the time. "I was there to see its incredible impact it had on young girls all over this country. For the first time, the young women I coached had equal access to facilities, resources and competition."

"I saw those hardworking athletes go on to earn college scholarships, start careers and become leaders in their own communities," he said.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.