Sen. Ted Cruz: The border crisis is a 'direct result' of Joe Biden's political decisions

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined 'The Story' to discuss his upcoming trip to the southern border, saying the migrant crisis is a 'direct result' of Joe Biden's political decisions.

Sen. Ted Cruz: It is a humanitarian crisis, it is a national security crisis…what’s happening is truly tragic. Even Biden’s DHS secretary admitted we’re seeing the highest volume of illegal immigration across the southwest border in 20 years. Just last month, in February, there were over 100,000 illegal aliens. They’ve got over 15,000 children held in cages right now. And all of this is the direct result of political decisions made by Joe Biden and his administration.

When Joe Biden became President he halted construction of the border wall, he reinstituted the failed policy of ‘catch and release,’ and he ended the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, and that has resulted in this crisis. They are releasing illegal immigrants, and these immigrants are testing positive for COVID-19 at over six times higher rate than the U.S. population.

The Biden administration has instituted an unprecidented media blackout. They won't allow reporters in, they won't allow cameras in, they won't allow pictures. And the reason is obvious. Democrats spent four years attacking Donald Trump for kids in cages. Well, Obama built the cages, and under Joe Biden the cages are bigger and they're much more full. And they wan't want anyone to see it. And it is unacceptable.

