Sen. Ted Cruz reveals what caused the influx of migrants under Texas' Del Rio bridge

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, shared shocking new footage from the Del Rio bridge, where migrants waiting to be processed have allegedly doubled in a day Thursday on "Hannity."

BIDEN'S FAA PLACES TEMPORARY BAN ON DRONES FLYING OVER BRIDGE PACKED WITH ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

SEN. TED CRUZ: The answer is simple that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are absolute hypocrites, those 10,000 people there, do you know how many Border Patrol has tested? Zero, not one. They don't have the capacity to do that.

Let me tell you something stunning that I learned tonight about why this happened because this is a manmade crisis. Eight days ago on September 8th, under that same bridge, there were between 700 and 1,000. That was what was coming a day, about 1,000, sometimes 1,100, but it would range between 700-1,100.

Then 8 ago, on September 8th, the Biden administration made a political decision. They announced that they were no longer going to fly deportation flights back to Haiti. 85% of the people under there are from Haiti. They're fleeing from Haiti. They announced they weren't going back. There were about 900 Haitians who were getting ready to board the flights when the political operatives in Washington canceled the flights. Well, what happened? Those 900 people, they all pulled out their cell phones and they e-mailed their friends and they e-mailed their families and they texted their friends and their families.

That was 8 days ago on September 8th. Today, it's September 16th, 8 days later, and 700 people has grown to 10,500 because the word has gone out.

If you're from Haiti, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have said we have open borders, come to Del Rio and they will let you in.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE: