Sen. Ron Johnson: Unequal application of justice, law by administration should ‘frighten every American’

New developments on FISA abuses against the Trump campaign have Republicans searching for answers and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., told "Hannity" on Tuesday that every American should be afraid of how the justice system is being manipulated.

JOHNSON: I referred to the Obama administration as a lawless administration, this is in the face of President Obama declaring there wasn't a scintilla of proof of any scandal in his administration, but completely false. But it's just a continuation of this. When you see the unequal administration application of justice in the law, that should frighten every American and we're continuing to see it.

My latest episode that had to do with a briefing I received -- Apparently, they were looking at giving Rudy Giuliani a similar briefing. I suspect, at the time, it was a complete setup. I'm quite certain, based on how this was leaked to The Washington Post and other publications, it was complete set up to, again, paint me as some kind of dupe of Russia. Nothing could be further from the truth and try to destroy me politically. But that is what the left does. And that's how the press cooperates with Democrat parties, which they are basically the communications shop of…

So, again, Democrats skate because the media is part and parcel to the Democrat Party. They will cover for them. They will explain problems away. But again, and unfortunately, our FBI, our Department of Justice is equally biased and they are not administering justice equally in this country. And that should concern every American.

