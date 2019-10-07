Sen. Paul hits GOP critics of Trump's Syria withdrawal: 'Neocon war caucus' always want to stay at war

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul knocked fellow Republican senators who criticized President Trump's move to pull troops from northern Syria, calling them the "neocon war caucus."

"A lot of people in your own party -- Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney, Nikki Haley, and on and on and on — say this is a tragedy, it’s a bad move, it emboldens our enemies," Fox News host Neil Cavuto said on his show Monday before asking Paul for his opinion on the topic.

"It sounded like you listed the neocon war caucus of the Senate," Paul responded on "Your World with Neil Cavuto", adding "they always want to stay at war."

Trump vigorously defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria ahead of a planned invasion of the region by Turkey, even as his Republican allies in both the Senate and House vehemently criticized the move including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who urged Trump to reconsider his “precipitous withdrawal.”

Republican lawmakers have expressed concern that the withdrawal could lead to the genocide of the U.S.’s Kurdish allies and a return to power of the ISIS in the region.

“We want to bring our troops back home and I got elected on that,” Trump said Monday during a news conference.

“I fully understand both sides but I promised to bring our troops home.”

Paul defended the move, saying it wasn't the U.S.'s "responsibility" to find "peace" in Syria.

"And we need to not think that it's always the U.S.'s responsibility to fight every war and find every peace we have to find peace for 18 years in Afghanistan," Paul said. "So I certainly don't think we're going to find peace in Syria."

The senator also agreed praised Trump for making the call and argued "regime change" wasn't working in the region and that "this is what President Trump is so right about."

