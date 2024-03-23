Sen. Klobuchar hit for 2 AM post taking credit for passage of $1.2 trillion spending budget: ‘You’re welcome'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., inspired a wave of angry responses after touting passing the latest government spending bill and avoiding a shutdown.

In a post shared to X just past 2 A.M. ET on Saturday, Klobuchar said to her followers about the $1.2 trillion federal spending package: "You’re welcome."

She wrote, "Hello 2 a.m.ers! For everyone who is still awake, we just passed the budget and averted a shutdown. You’re welcome."

The spending package passed in Senate 74-24, though it met more opposition when it was voted on in the House, with a majority of Republican representatives voting against it. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced a motion to vacate House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., for pushing the package through.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, also trashed the package for providing no funds to secure the U.S. southern border. He said, "Any Republican that votes for this bill should be ashamed of themselves."

Several GOP senators slammed the passage of the bill, criticizing those who introduced the 1,012-page package less than two days before it was voted on.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, told Fox News Digital it was an "utterly absurd, insulting and lawless suggestion that that is an appropriate legislative process."

"This is a crazy way to run the country," added Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Conservatives have also criticized the package for allocating funds for progressive causes like organizations handing out chest binders to transgender kids, not to mention it being a large budget for a nation already around $35 trillion in debt and still reeling from inflation.

Klobuchar’s cheering on X about passing the package was not received well by conservatives on the platform.

Author and conservative commentator John Hawkins ripped the lawmaker, writing, "That's government in a nutshell. Wasting staggering amounts of our money on useless garbage we didn't want done in the first place and then wanting a thank you for it."

Professional basketball player and 2024 U.S. Senate candidate Royce White posted, "They have the audacity to pretend like they're doing you a favor... INFLATION. #Godspeed."

Heavy metal singer and conservative commentator Phil Labonte trashed Klobuchar’s post, stating, "That ‘you’re welcome’ is like nails on a chalk board."

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields said, "We wanted the government to shut down because we are sick of you wasting all of our money."

Commentator Doug Powers replied to Klobuchar’s post with a graphic of the current national debt, commenting, "Yeah, thanks I guess."

Conservative music artist "Five Times August" blasted the senator, stating, "You’re a pretty horrible person."

Fox News Digital’s Julia Johnson contributed to this report.