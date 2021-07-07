Sen. Kennedy pushes key to US global leadership: ‘America needs to vaccinate the world’

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., suggested Wednesday on "Hannity" that President Biden’s ability to assert dominance over global powers has been more than questionable but the key to making friends would be to send COVID-19 vaccinations around the world.

SEN. KENNEDY: This is going to be controversial. We need, America needs, to vaccinate the world. You don't have to take the vaccine if you don't want it, but it is the right thing to do and it will make friends all over the world and every vial, every syringe needs to have ‘Made in the USA’ on it… Let’s show the world what American leadership is all about.

I can tell you with respect to China, it's also true with Iran and Russia, weakness invites the wolves. If he wants to get President Xi’s attention in China, President Biden should do two things immediately. Number one, he should negotiate and sign a trade agreement with Taiwan. Whoa, that will get China's attention. And number two, he needs to publicly back Australia. Australia has tried to stand up to China. China is boycotting all Australian goods. And Australia sends a lot of its exports to China. We need to come to the aid of Australia. And we need to speak loudly and clearly and tell the European Union we expect their help.

