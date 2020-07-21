Sen. Kennedy slams Portland mayor: 'He took an oath to protect his city'

Senate Judiciary Committee member John N. Kennedy, R-La., ripped Portland, Ore., Mayor Ted Wheeler for claiming the U.S. government is the problem in his city, as the Pacific Northwest community deals with another week of violent protests.

Kennedy told "Your World" that Wheeler is apparently blind to the riotous behavior that is destroying businesses, infrastructure and quality of life in Portland.

"I don't understand Mayor Wheeler. I just don't," he said. "My thought when I saw all of this is that when his IQ gets to 75, he ought to sell."

"Here you have [protesters] trying to burn down his city, destroying people's businesses -- the federal government is trying to help. And he is criticizing the federal government. Who is on first? What's on second? This makes no sense to me"

Host David Asman noted that Wheeler, a Democrat, is facing a challenge from his own left in his bid for reelection.

Asman pointed to community organizer Sarah Iannarone's candidacy, reminding Kennedy that she previously declared "I am Antifa." In the same tweet, Iannarone claimed "the Red Hats are coming after Brown and Black people."

"I don't care if [Wheeler] is running against the pope," Kennedy responded. "This is wrong. He took an oath to protect his people and to protect the city."