Sen. Kennedy says Biden DOJ will do 'whatever they can' to make sure Trump becomes nominee

Former President Trump could face a third indictment in connection to a January 6h investigation, but given the response from staunch Trump supporters, many predict another indictment will help the former president win the Republican nomination. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued that given President Biden's polling numbers, the Justice Department is going to do "whatever they can" to secure a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024.

TRUMP'S 2024 GOP RIVALS REACT TO FORMER PRESIDENT'S POTENTIAL THIRD INDICTMENT: ‘DANGEROUS PRECEDENT’

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I don't know what the facts are. I haven't seen the indictment yet. I will say in terms of the politics, and this is a cynical point of view, but I think some Americans are drawing this conclusion that President Biden and President Trump have a co-dependency. President Trump wants President Biden as an opponent because he thinks he'll be the easiest to beat. President Biden wants President Trump as an opponent because given President Biden's poll numbers, he polls right up there with Bud Light, he thinks President Trump is the only person he can beat. Now one of them is gonna be wrong. I hate to say this, but I think it's a fair observation. I think the Justice Department's going to do pretty much what, at the senior levels, whatever they can to make sure that President Trump is the nominee, because that's who President Biden wants.

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump revealed in a Truth Social post he had been informed he's a target of a probe into the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

A government source with direct knowledge of the situation tells Fox News that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office sent Trump a target letter, and the former president confirmed the news in a social media post Tuesday.

The development indicates that another indictment of Trump could be looming in the near future.

Despite further legal drama, the former president remains the top Republican candidate in primary season. According to a June Fox News poll, Trump was in the lead among other candidates with support from 53% of GOP primary voters. Following his second indictment in relation to classified documents, he saw a jump of support to 56%.

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP GAINS GROUND POST-INDICTMENT

In May, President Biden's overall approval rating dropped to an all-time low at 36%, down from 42% in February, according to a Washington Post-ABC News survey. The survey came just two weeks after the president announced his re-election bid.

Among Democrats, however, President Biden remains the top contender. According to the same June Fox News poll, Biden has support from 64% of Democratic primary voters.

Both candidates have garnered early support from roughly 60% of their respective party.

As Sen. Kennedy noted, it appears both candidates are eager for a rematch and confident in their ability to beat their opponent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Dana Blanton, Paul Steinhauser Andrew Murray and Kassy Dillon contributed to this report.