Sen. John Fetterman unloads on squatters, says they have 'no rights': 'I am not woke'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., sounded off on squatters during a recent interview, questioning how they had a right to occupy another person's home as squatting continues to take a toll on homeowners across the U.S.

During an interview with the New York Post, published on Saturday, Fetterman said squatters have "no rights."

"Squatters have no rights," Fetterman said. "How can you even pretend that this is anything other than you’re just breaking the law?"

Fetterman also told the Post, "I am not woke."

"It’s wild, that if you go away on a long trip, for 30 days, and someone breaks into your home and suddenly they have rights," he sad. "This is crazy. Like if somebody stole your car, and then they held it for 30 days, then somehow you now have some rights?"



Fetterman also called for a smarter, more aggressive crime policy, and spoke out against the man who allegedly shot NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller. The alleged murderer had several prior arrests.

"If you have those kinds of established records, it doesn’t serve any greater goal to allow people that are offending, offending, offending and allow them to not be held accountable," Fetterman said.

The Pennsylvania senator has also remained a strong supporter of Israel, despite the pushback from his own party.

"It’s reasonable if you want to criticize, but to call for effectively…like a regime change, I disagree," Fetterman told the Post, in reference to Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and his comments on the Israeli government. "I didn’t agree because Israel is a democracy, it is our key special ally. And our nation wouldn’t appreciate any kind of foreign input. So why should we do that for Israel?"

Schumer called on Israel to elect a new prime minister so that they could move forward with a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians, Fox News Digital previously reported.



The majority leader said he believed that "Prime Minister Netanyahu has lost his way by allowing his political survival to take the precedence over the best interests of Israel."

Fetterman, who is a strong supporter of President Biden, warned the election between him and Donald Trump would be very close in his home state – but predicted the president would still end up winning.

"It’s going to be very close. Trump is going to be incredibly strong in Pennsylvania," Fetterman said.