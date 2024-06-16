Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Cruz posits Republicans as blue-collar allies, slams Biden for catering to elites at swanky fundraiser

Cruz insisted that Trump's promise to eliminate federal taxes on tips is a good method to alleviate the burden on working class Americans

Taylor Penley
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on the Democratic Party's shifting priorities, the importance of the working class and holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, insists Republicans have turned a major party stereotype "on its head," telling Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that the Trump-led GOP is the party of the working class while Democrats allegedly cater to "Big Tech billionaires" and Hollywood stars.

"Today's Republican Party has changed. The old conventional wisdom used to be that Republicans are the party of the rich, and Democrats are the party of the poor and the working class – that has been turned on its head today," he said.

"Democrats are the party of rich coastal elites, and Republicans are the party of working-class men and women, blue-collar workers," he continued.

TRUMP PLEDGES TO ELIMINATE TAXES ON TIPS FOR SERVICE WORKERS DURING LAS VEGAS RALLY

Ted Cruz during Senate hearing

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, attends a Senate Judiciary Committee markup in the Hart Building on Thursday, May 11, 2023.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Cruz, weighing in on former President Trump's push to eliminate taxes on tips, claimed that tipped workers largely vote red, adding that he intends to introduce legislation this week to exempt tips from federal income tax. 

"The people who are working waiting tables and in tip professions, whether you're a golf caddy or taxi cab driver, those are often people that are starting to climb the economic ladder," he said, citing the example of his own father, who emigrated from Cuba in 1957 and went from a job washing dishes to working for IBM, owning a business and becoming a pastor.

DETROIT PASTOR THANKS TRUMP FOR VISITING THE  ‘HOOD’ AS BIDEN, OBAMA WHO ‘NEVER CAME’ ATTEND LA FUNDRAISER

President Biden speaks

President Biden caught flak from Sen. Ted Cruz for rubbing elbows with Hollywood elites as former President Trump visited working class communities. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

"Helping people climb that ladder is hugely important," he added.

On the contrary, he slammed President Biden for attending a swanky Hollywood fundraiser headlined by stars like George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand on Saturday.

The fundraiser at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles raised a massive $30 million for his campaign as many in his corner fear former President Trump is gaining ground – or even leads – in several key battleground states that could sway the outcome of the election this November.

BIDEN STRIKES GOLD IN CALIFORNIA, ONE WEEK AFTER TRUMP'S MASSIVE HAUL IN THE BLUE BASTION

"That's his base… that's who the Democratic Party is fighting for, environmental billionaires in California. That's who they care about. People who are in bed with China. That's who the Democrats care about," he said.

"But if you're actually talking about a steelworker, if you're talking about a taxi cab driver, if you're talking about a waiter or waitress, the Democratic Party long ago abandoned those workers.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.