Secret Service has a lot to answer for: Former agent

He says they shouldn't be taking gifts at all

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Is our law enforcement compromised? Video

Is our law enforcement compromised?

Former Secret Service agent Gary Byrne weighs in on D.C. men being accused of impersonating federal agents on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Former Secret Service agent Gary Byrne joined "The Ingraham Angle" Friday to weigh in on two men accused of posing as federal officers and giving Secret Service agents with gifts.

GARY BYRNE: Based on my long experience over 29 years, this sounds like the honeypot scam we were trained on back in the '80s — the foreign intelligence agencies using women to persuade you — instead they were using firearms, free apartments, and you should always be on the lookout for that. … They shouldn't be taking any gifts, they should be asking questions, and for it to go on this long and then to be stumbled on by another agency, the Secret Service has got a lot to answer for. The problem is, through the history of the Secret Service, they are less than honest at times when it comes to looking at themselves. 

The DC scandal involving Secret Service agents no one is talking about Video
