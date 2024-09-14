Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Seattle Times blasted for saying Trump 'falsely' claimed BLM protestors took over big part of the city in 2020

'The zone’s size fluctuated, but it essentially occupied about six city blocks,' The Seattle Times wrote, slamming Trump saying it was 'big'

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
close
Who is Raz Simone, the alleged 'warlord' of Seattle's CHOP zone? Video

Who is Raz Simone, the alleged 'warlord' of Seattle's CHOP zone?

Former Seattle City Council candidate Ari Hoffman has the details.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Social media users ripped The Seattle Times this week for stating that former President Trump "falsely claimed" during the debate that Black Lives Matter/Antifa protesters took over a "big portion" of Seattle during riots in 2020.

In a piece published the morning after his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, the outlet called out Trump for allegedly getting the size of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) wrong. Trump stated during the debate that the protest that wrested control of city blocks from local authorities in Seattle was "big," while the outlet corrected him saying it was only "six city blocks" and "fluctuated."

X accounts slammed the outlet for the pettiness of its fact-check. The Post Millennial reporter Katie Daviscourt remarked, "I can't believe this is actually a published article in The Seattle Times. Shame on them."

KAMALA HARRIS SUPPORTED ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ IN 2020 RADIO INTERVIEW, BEFORE BIDEN CAMPAIGN SAID OTHERWISE

Seattle Cal Anderson Park

The Seattle Times was blasted this week after disputing former President Trump's recent claim that the Capitol Hill Organized Protest in Seattle took over a "big portion" of the city.  (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images))

During the debate, Trump brought up the CHOP to point out the alleged hypocrisy of his opponents who have blamed him for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot but supported the riots that previous summer.

"When are the people that burned down Minneapolis going to be prosecuted or in Seattle? They went into Seattle, they took over a big percentage of the city of Seattle. When are those people going to be prosecuted?" he asked, elsewhere noting that Harris raised bail funds for those arrested during the BLM riots that summer.

The CHOP zone was occupied by protesters from "approximately June 10 to July 1, 2020" the Times reported. In that space, multiple shootings occurred, one resulting in the murder of teenager Antonio Mays Jr.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The outlet disputed Trump’s description of the CHOP area’s size, writing, "Former President Donald Trump referenced Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest during the presidential debate Tuesday night, falsely claiming protesters took over a big portion of the city."

"The zone’s size fluctuated, but it essentially occupied about six city blocks surrounding the Seattle Police Department East Precinct building and Cal Anderson Park, extending east to 12th Avenue, west to Broadway, south to East Pine Street and north to East Denny Way."

SEATTLE POLICE RETAKE PRECINCT IN CHOP, ARREST MULTIPLE PROTESTERS FOLLOWING DURKAN ORDERS

CHOP zone image

The word "people" is spray painted over the word "police" on the closed Seattle Police Department's East Precinct. It was surrounded by the area known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), in Seattle, Washington on June 11, 2020.  ((Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images))

Other social media users tore into the article. 

Conservative account Gunter Eagleman remarked, "Wow, you still haven’t deleted this. Says everything."

Former model and Trump supporter Adrianne Curry blasted the outlet, posting, "are you F---ING KIDDING ME? you should be ashamed to even leave your homes, you communist propagandists."

Journalist Andy Ngo replied to the piece, stating, "This is disgusting gaslighting from @vonnaiphair and her editors at Seattle Times. I was there on the ground undercover. As their own reporting at the time stated, SIX city streets in a densely occupied business and residential area were taken over by armed force. The extremists belonged to BLM-Antifa groups." 

He added, "People were killed in the chaos and anarchy that lasted for weeks. Black teens were called white supremacists and shot up."

The Seattle Times did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 