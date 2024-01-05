Seattle hosts 'biggest fat celebration of the year' to generate 'fat joy' and promote 'fat liberation'

The "biggest fat celebration of the year" will be held in Seattle, Washington this weekend, with three days of workshops, panel discussions and classes promoting the "fat liberation" movement.

The event website for the 2024 "Fat Con" says it's mission is to "improve the lives of Fat Humans through art, health, public policy and community outreach. By improving visibility and uplifting the voices of people of size, we don't seek acceptance, we seek Fat Liberation."

The Seattle conference kicks off January 5-7 and follows Philadelphia hosting its very first Fat Con last October. Tickets for the January event range from $250-$600 a person.

A self-described "fat activist's" TikTok promoting the event went viral after it was shared by conservative accounts on X.

"Fat Con is a three-day fat liberation celebration," the activist says in the video. "We will be celebrating fat liberation, body acceptance and the power of being in fat community," she explains.

"The vibes are going to be immaculate, with a fat brunch, a fat fashion show and a fat vendor marketplace," she touts.

Workshops and discussions on the schedule include "Fat Liberation 101," "Feeling [our] Fat," and "101 ways to Lose the Weight of Fat Hate."

Some events appear to be sexual in nature, such as "Rope Bondage 101" and "Fat Phobia in Kink." Another panel discusses Christian diet culture and "the religious nature of healthism."

Event experiences include size-inclusive photo shoots, a plus-size marketplace and sessions with a queer "freaky astrology witch" chiropractor whose pronouns are "ze/hir, they/them, or she/her."

Most events in the schedule contain "trigger warnings" for conference attendees to be aware of, such as mentions of "exercise", "fatphobia," specific body sizes, and "diet culture."

The fat acceptance movement has gained traction in recent years as activists have partnered with major companies like Dove to promote "fat liberation."

Some activists have gone further than pushing for body acceptance to argue that efforts to combat obesity are rooted in "colonialism, racism, and queer and transphobia."