Seattle business owner flees city due to high crime, homeless: ‘I can’t wait anymore’

Seattle, Washington, is one of many cities being rocked by rising crime in the U.S. and small business owners have had enough.

Debe Franz, owner of A Bit of Taste olive oil shop, told "Fox & Friends" Thursday that she’s made the decision to move her business out of the Emerald City as violent crime and homeless have grown out of control - and she’s grown out of patience.

"I can’t wait any longer," she said. "I need to protect myself, my assets, my employees. And I have the luxury of being able to move, which I’m very thankful for."

This is not the case for everyone, Franz explained, since some businesses have been forced to either move to an online interface or close altogether.

Franz said conditions in the city have only worsened since the summer of protests which has since trickled out into the communities. Now, criminals continue to target Seattle’s small businesses and more homeless litter the streets as a result of drug addiction and mental illness.

"There’s lots of robberies, thefts, burglaries that have been happening," she said. "It feels like it was escalating and then to have those statistics confirmed just lends credence to what I’ve been experiencing in my own store and in my neighborhood and what the other businesses report."

According to the Seattle Police Department, violent crime hit a 14-year-high in 2021 and increased by 20% compared to 2020.

A Bit of Taste itself has been victimized by vandalism on top of a break-in attempt to the condos above the store which Franz assumed was with intent to access the garage.

"When the alarm went off in our building… they went down the street and got into another building and messed with the cars there," she said.