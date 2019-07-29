Sean Spicer and Juan Williams clash over Trump's Baltimore criticism

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer defended President Trump Monday after critics blasted the president's tweets directed at Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., as racist.

"The president's a fighter and an equal opportunity offender. He goes after you if you come after him," Spicer said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

"If anyone else had been in charge of that committee and had a district the way that they had, the similar problems, he'd go after them. But he's attacked his primary opponents when they've come after him and his own party."

Trump Saturday branded Cummings a “brutal bully” for his treatment of border patrol officials at committee hearings -- and described Cumming’s district as “far worse and more dangerous” than the southern border.

NANCY PELOSI BACK ELIJAH CUMMINGS, BLASTS TRUMP'S 'RACIST' TWITTER ATTACK

“Cumming[s'] District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” Trump tweeted.

Democrats and critics called the comments racist, Fox News' Juan Williams accused the president of using a different tone when he speaks about the black community and playing to "racial divisions."

"It's just that the way he punches at the black community is alarming to me and I think to lots of black people," Williams said.

"But overall I think this is a president that's playing to racial divisions in our country."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.