SEAN HANNITY: The wins are 'starting to pile up' for Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity proclaims America is "on the precipice of a new day" as President-elect Donald Trump sees early agenda successes on "Hannity."

TRUMP, GOP SENATORS TO HUDDLE AT CAPITOL, WEIGH STRATEGY ON BUDGET, TAXES AND BORDER

SEAN HANNITY: This is why you, the American people, this is why you went to the polls in record numbers. This is why America elected Donald Trump. His energy, creativity, his out-of-the-box thinking, his commitment to fight for the American people. That means all of you. 24/7, 365. He's not going to be on the beach in Delaware every weekend.

TRUMP DIGS INTO BIDEN ADMIN FOR SELLING OFF BORDER WALL AT ‘FIVE CENTS ON THE DOLLAR’

And even though Donald Trump is not back in office yet, the wins, they're starting to pile up. At the presser, Donald Trump announced a new $20 billion investment from a company out of Dubai. Now, this will create thousands and thousands of high-paying American jobs in the Midwest and the Sun Belt. And more good news tonight, Facebook announced an end to its censorship campaign, shuttering the so-called fact-checking mechanisms on all of Meta's platforms. Now, this has been building for some time. You might recall the letter that Zuckerberg wrote to Jim Jordan about a year and a half ago, and he said he regrets giving in to the pressure from the Biden administration on issues involving Covid and Hunter's laptop and that it won't happen again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Make no mistake, we are on the precipice of a new day in America. Freedom, justice for all is making a comeback. Equal justice under the law is making a comeback. Equal application of our laws is making a comeback. Restoring the FBI, our intelligence community to their former greatness – that'll make a comeback, too. And guess what? Forget the doubters, the naysayers, the Trump haters in the media mob. They are irrelevant because legacy media is dead. And right now, the sky's the limit.