SEAN HANNITY: Thanks to Biden, our borders have basically dissolved

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to President Biden’s DACA address on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Joe has handedly decided to give more than 500,000 illegal immigrants amnesty. They broke our laws. They didn't respect our borders or our sovereignty. They cut in line and now Biden is giving them a fast track to citizenship.

...

Now, despite the chaos and the violence in the polls, Joe Biden refuses to secure our borders . He doesn't even try. Early this morning, our very own Bill Melugin witnessed yet another mass crossing of people from all over the world, including our top geopolitical foe, China.

Melugin reporting that he hasn't seen the National Guard at California's border with Mexico in months. Now, thanks to Biden, our borders have basically dissolved. The country is now in a free-for-all.