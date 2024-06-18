Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

SEAN HANNITY: Thanks to Biden, our borders have basically dissolved

America is now in a free-for-all, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: This is a desperate ploy from the Democrats to win votes Video

Sean Hannity: This is a desperate ploy from the Democrats to win votes

 Fox News host Sean Hannity roasts President Biden's amnesty plans as migrants pour across the southern border on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to President Biden’s DACA address on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Joe has handedly decided to give more than 500,000 illegal immigrants amnesty. They broke our laws. They didn't respect our borders or our sovereignty. They cut in line and now Biden is giving them a fast track to citizenship. 

... 

JOY BEHAR WORRIES TRUMP COULD GET 'THE VIEW' AND RACHEL MADDOW'S MSNBC SHOW TAKEN OFF THE AIR 

Now, despite the chaos and the violence in the polls, Joe Biden refuses to secure our borders. He doesn't even try. Early this morning, our very own Bill Melugin witnessed yet another mass crossing of people from all over the world, including our top geopolitical foe, China.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Melugin reporting that he hasn't seen the National Guard at California's border with Mexico in months. Now, thanks to Biden, our borders have basically dissolved. The country is now in a free-for-all. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.