SEAN HANNITY: This is a taxpayer-funded, media-promoted political smear campaign against Trump

Hannity says the Trump smear campaign was timed to the 2024 election

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: This is a political smear campaign against Trump

Sean Hannity: This is a political smear campaign against Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity says the lawsuit against the former president is the most politically charged case in the country on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds the New York hush money case against former President Trump on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: This is a taxpayer-funded, media-promoted political smear campaign against Donald Trump and miraculously and perfectly timed just for the presidential election. Now the prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, hates Donald Trump. He ran on a "hate Trump" campaign.  

He hates him for political reasons. The judge, Juan Merchan is his name, he's a Democrat. Guess who he donated to in 2020: Joe Biden. The jury pool is comprised of Americans living in deep blue New York City. Only 12% of the electorate there voted for Trump. The alleged crime? Yeah, well, it's hard to describe. They haven't really told us yet. It is a misdemeanor document label allegation that dates back eight years.  

By the way, just for the record, well past the statute of limitations that Alvin Bragg mysteriously brought back to life by turning it into a felony on federal election law, but none of that really matters, does it? This is not about justice. It's not about keeping Americans safe. Do you really think this is a threat to any American in New York City? Let's see. You have violent criminals. You have gang members. You have drug dealers. You have sex offenders… and they escape Alvin Bragg's very lax prosecution every single day. 

