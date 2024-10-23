Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: The smears against Trump are worse than ever

Hannity exposes the Democrats' playbook

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: If you care about the direction of the country, assume your vote will determine the outcome

Sean Hannity: If you care about the direction of the country, assume your vote will determine the outcome

 Fox New host Sean Hannity discusses the 2024 presidential candidates' campaigns on 'Hannity.' 

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out smears from the Democratic Party ahead of the 2024 election on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Every two, every four years, the same playbook from the Democrats. Well, now the smears are worse than ever. They're in a panic. At this point, they just hate Donald Trump, hate his supporters so much.  

IF 2024 POLLING ERRORS MIRROR THOSE IN 2020 ELECTION, TRUMP 'WINS IN A BLOWOUT,' CNN DATA GURU SAYS 

It seems there is nothing that they won't do, or they won't say. So, buckle up. It's only going to get worse. Most Americans, they simply want the price of every item they buy in every store they go to, to come down.  

They want to pay less for a gallon of gasoline. They would like a secure border so people from 180 countries, and countries with terror ties and known terrorists and murderers and rapists and violent criminals and gangs and cartels, don't come into our country. They want less crime. They want a world of peace. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.