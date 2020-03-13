Sean Hannity rips media over coronavirus: Agenda-driven coverage 'hurting our country'

President Trump's declaration of a national emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic deserves praise -- while the media's coverage of the outbreak deserves scorn, Sean Hannity said Friday night.

"We are witnessing what will be a massive paradigm shift in the future of disease control and prevention. A bold new precedent is being set," Hannity said on his television program. "The world will once again benefit greatly from America's leadership. [It] will give us reason to be proud as a country."

Hannity praised the president for his actions.

"You're witnessing history in the making and with the help of the most amazing companies in this country, private-sector companies," Hannity said. "The administration has now created what will be the most robust plan, never tried before, to battle the coronavirus across all 50 states."

The host ran down the country's reaction to the coronavirus outbreak worldwide and then turned his focus to the media for its coverage of the coronavirus compared to how they treated former President Obama over the H1N1 flu situation.

"What they have done and what they are currently doing is hurting our country. This defines them," Hannity said. "You ever had any doubt that they have an agenda? Well, that proves our case. Never before has there been this this unholy, corrupt alliance existing between the mob and the media. And the one party they love with their agenda."

Hannity ripped the media for trying to blame Trump for the pandemic and criticized the "alliance" between Democrats and the media.

"This alliance is hurting this country. They are not serving 'We the people' in any way, shape, manner or form," Hannity said. "They are advancing a political agenda."