SEAN HANNITY: President Biden abdicated America's role as the leader of the free world

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses President Biden’s leadership as some call for him to step aside on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Everything is now worse under this administration. The one thing nobody can run on: are you better off than you were four years ago? I'm talking about Biden inflation, record violent crime, even the Secret Service now facing a massive, and rightly so, crisis of confidence.

…

Make no mistake, Biden should be his party's nominee. Why? He was elected by the millions of primary voters during that process.

BIDEN LASHES OUT AT TRUMP, SUPREME COURT AS MORE DEMOCRATS SAY HE SHOULD WITHDRAW

Let's be clear. Joe and his fellow Democrats should not be anywhere near the halls of government. They have failed all of you from day one. Are you better off than you were four years ago?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP