Hannity slams 'political hacks' Nadler and Schiff, says 'we'll learn nothing' from Mueller testimony

In preparation for former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's hearing on Wednesday, Fox News' Sean Hannity told his audience how he really feels about House Judiciary and House Intelligence Committee chairmen Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

"Mueller will appear before two House committees led by two of the biggest political hacks two of the biggest liars in the United States Congress," Hannity said Monday night.

The Fox News host continued to blast Nadler and Schiff accusing them of 'pandering' to the "far-left" element in their party.

"As you know Schiff and Nadler are two hyper-partisan conspiracy theorists. They only pander to the lunatic wind of the Los Angeles wing of the Democratic Party, which now appears to be the whole party, and they are the biggest spokespeople in the media mob," Hannity said.

Hannity also dismissed Mueller's testimony.

"Mueller said that his writing will speak for itself. That will be by the way his introduction, his opening comments on Wednesday. And he said that any testimony would merely echo what's in the report. In other words, we'll learn nothing," Hannity said.

The host surmised that the American people would know more about who Mueller is Wednesday.

"In two short days, we'll know if Robert Mueller is a man of his word or if he's going to flip-flop and flail and maybe have the Attorney General Barr bail them out yet again," Hannity charged.