SEAN HANNITY: Even 'MSDNC' is raising concerns about John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's unwillingness to debate and how he is holding out till the last week in October to debate Dr. Oz on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: IT SEEMS THE MOMENTUM HAS CLEARLY SHIFTED TOWARDS REPUBLICANS

SEAN HANNITY: Now by the way that was on MSDNC and see they're even raising concerns. Now to be fair we wish Fetterman a full recovery. But the US Senate is a big job with a ton of responsibility.

The voters of Pennsylvania deserve to see Fetterman's medical records, and John Fetterman needs to stop hiding from Dr. Oz. Early voting has been going on for weeks in Pennsylvania, and he refuses to debate Dr. Oz until the last week of October. Now, it's pretty obvious John Fetterman is not mentally capable of debating. You decide.

