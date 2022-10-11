Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

SEAN HANNITY: Even 'MSDNC' is raising concerns about John Fetterman

Hannity highlights Fetterman's inability to be in office

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Even 'MSDNC' is raising concerns about Fetterman: Sean Hannity Video

Even 'MSDNC' is raising concerns about Fetterman: Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity highlights Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman and how he is increasingly unfit for office on ‘Hannity.’

Sean Hannity discussed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's unwillingness to debate and how he is holding out till the last week in October to debate Dr. Oz on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: IT SEEMS THE MOMENTUM HAS CLEARLY SHIFTED TOWARDS REPUBLICANS

SEAN HANNITY: Now by the way that was on MSDNC and see they're even raising concerns. Now to be fair we wish Fetterman a full recovery. But the US Senate is a big job with a ton of responsibility. 

The voters of Pennsylvania deserve to see Fetterman's medical records, and John Fetterman needs to stop hiding from Dr. Oz. Early voting has been going on for weeks in Pennsylvania, and he refuses to debate Dr. Oz until the last week of October. Now, it's pretty obvious John Fetterman is not mentally capable of debating. You decide. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Fetterman's health in question as election looms Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.