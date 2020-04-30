Hannity on new Flynn revelations: 'We have a system of justice ... apparently not in Jim Comey's FBI'

Sean Hannity continued to hammer James Comey's FBI Thursday night, alleging top personnel set up former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in an attempt to "take down" President Trump.

"Lieutenant General Michael Flynn is, has always been, an innocent man," Hannity said. "And now it is more clear than ever that a few corrupt, high-ranking, deep state bureaucrats set him up. They were all bragging about it. And tonight, all signs point to the corrupt so-called leadership of ... Mr. Super-Patriot Jim Comey."

STROZK STOPPED FBI FROM ENDING FLYNN PROBE DESPITE LACK OF 'DEROGATORY' EVIDENCE, UNSEALED DOCUMENTS REVEAL

The host responded Thursday to questions asked in documents unsealed Wednesday that revealed key bureau officials discussing their motivations for interviewing Flynn in the White House on Jan. 24, 2017 -- with one note questioning if the FBI's "goal" was "to get him [Flynn] to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired."

"That is not a question that should ever be asked by anyone, any professional and would never be asked by the 99 percent of brave professionals in the FBI," Hannity said. "Now, shouldn't the goal of the FBI ... shouldn't it always be truth, the rule of law, justice? They work in the Department of Justice. We have a system of justice in America. Apparently not in Jim Comey's FBI.

"Look at this ... America's number one 'super-patriot,' setting a perjury trap ... for an American war hero [with] 33 years of service under his belt for this country, so we can all live free."



The host insisted that Comey and his fellows at the FBI "were determined to take down this administration, this president, one way or another."

"Instead of holding our federal government accountable they were cheering for the demise of an American war hero and wanting to take out a duly elected president," Hannity said.